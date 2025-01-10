OPINION - Where has it all gone so wrong for dreary Keir Starmer?

It’s Keir’s drear new year — a January which sees the Prime Minister on the back foot from attacks from a (clearly bored) Elon Musk, stirring up trouble over the UK’s record on ethnically-based sexual crime and dragging the government into arguments about how its institutions addressed Asian grooming gangs. This is reactive territory: Starmer is not really the main culprit in a long story of many blind-eyes turned to the fate of thousands of vulnerable young women, abused in the 1990s and 2000s.

In a similar manner to the Southport riots in summer however, it is a firefight testing a new leader’s ability to speak to the country in times of fear and anxiety. In truth, the PM had a better record over prosecuting child sexual abuse as head of the CPS than his ill-intentioned critics claim. But politics can be an unfair contact sport and sounding tetchy or defensive is not a good response to incendiary accusations. When Starmer talked about critics “jumping on the bandwagon” and “amplifying what the far-Right is saying”, the net result sounded more resentful than purposeful.

Certainly, Labour MPs in seats where the grooming of young women for rape was most common (in Yorkshire and the North West) are deeply concerned: not because a new national inquiry is likely to reveal more than was horribly clear about the self-imposed political omertà on addressing the problem — much of it in the Labour Party in the relevant areas. But because merely justifying past decisions can so easily be turned by Reform and the Conservatives as a suggestion that Labour is still “soft” on ethnically-based crime. So I would like to hear Starmer say more firmly what he now thinks should happen to reinforce the protections gained and expand them — rather than defend a record from his previous legal role.

The problem is that the government doesn’t feel like a confident ship

More broadly, everyone knows that the government has inherited a mess — a fragile recovery; a country tired of Tory antics; sundry international crises which drain energy and testing decisions on defence and security priorities; European neighbours preoccupied with their own traumas and uninterested in the promised Keir-era rapprochement with Brexited Britain. The list of grievances is long.

Yet more is in the control of Starmer than his downbeat approach suggests: this is a government with a very large majority — even if it loses 200 seats to a Reform surge and Tory recovery, it will remain in power, so much of the hot air about its vulnerability is just that.

The problem is that it doesn’t feel like a confident ship. One of the many key Blairites being re-imported to a senior Downing Street role says that Labour has “forgotten what good looks like” — the result of a lengthy stay outside power, the distraction politics and fantasy economics of the Corbyn years and the effort (kudos to Starmer) that went into cleaning up the reputation for anti-Semitism tolerance of far-left views.

But now he is in Number 10, a more decisive attitude and communication are urgently needed. Successful early premierships are about matching the language of the PM’s priorities to making things happen. That will work if Starmer can create a set of “to-dos” which do not end up in long lists of “missions” which can feel like they were phrased to avoid direct accountability.

There is already tension in Cabinet (there always is, but this is early in the cycle), on everything from the Angela Rayner-led championing of a widening of workers rights, which spooks those who worry that it distracts from a growth-focussed message. The UK is not an investment basket case (wrong again, Elon). But with Wall Street now attracting a “Trump boom” of investors, it has to be more focussed on why capital should flow to the UK. And if the bumper-sticker boasts are of handing out large public-sector pay deal and contentious “day one “ worker rights as well as the impact this year of the National Insurance hike (which has a real and tough upfront cost for businesses), do not be surprised if investors pause or look elsewhere.

So the man in charge has to look like he is making the weather, not simply sounding cross when people object to the squalls. Personal matters like the loss of a brother at Christmas have drained him — and there needs to be room for compassion with those balancing power with personal grief.

More generally, it feels as if he is missing the “prime” part of being prime minister. I notice this most as part of my job is to follow the UK at the big “global moments” — the summits, defence meetings and international gatherings. Starmer is a keen attender of these — and at the same time a shadowy presence. It’s often hard to get him to speak on the record or communicate a narrative of his diplomacy for the UK, which leads to a vague sense that he jetting around, but less transparency as to what is gained.

Governing is a series of choices and giving speeches about not having to make them looks like a nothingburger

The result has been a keynote, lukewarm speech on why the UK does not have to choose in dealings between Europe and America. But this is plainly a deflection: governing is a series of choices and giving speeches about not having to make them looks like a nothingburger. The Cabinet itself feels unsettled — there is tension between the “uber modernisers” like Health Secretary Wes Streeting and his Science/Technology ally Peter Kyle and Angela Rayner, as a voice closer to the unions and soft left.

But then it was Starmer’s decision to draw up his key ministerial ranks in this constellation. To take one of his time-worn England football metaphors, it really is abut how you captain and coach a team of talents who can pull against each other. There have been far too many lazy or unforced errors — in appointing a Transport Secretary (Louise Haigh) who endangered a major government infrastructure deal and then turned out to bring trailing wires of her own to the table. And now the London MP and Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq, whose links to the property empire of the fallen Bangladesh regime headed by her aunt raises questions about openness for Siddiq (she has insisted she has done nothing wrong) — but also the PM who put her into a sensitive role of addressing financial wrongdoing.

Stuff happens fast in politics these days: heroes can turn rapidly to zeroes and the recipe for “change” can turn into a staid and nervy defensiveness. Confidence is the one asset a leader should derive from a big win — and project to the country. Starmer needs people around him who sustain and develop that trait, particularly when the headwinds are against him. When that falters, the leadership questions grow louder. The best way to rebut them is simply to show that you relish being in the job — and what you want to do with it.

Anne McElvoy is host of the Power Play interview podcast for POLITICO