Opinion: Why Trump’s Niece Is Even More Afraid for His Second Term

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links).

If you thought Donald Trump was dangerous in 2020, buckle up for his second term.

That’s a warning from the president-elect’s niece, Mary Trump, who joined The New Abnormal’s Danielle Moodie to discuss the failures of corporate media and highlights the dangers of a second Trump term.

“He doesn’t have to appease anybody. He’s not running for reelection. He doesn’t have to play any games. He doesn’t have to stay within the lines,” Trump’s niece said, adding the mood is already “more dangerous than the first,” noting her uncle’s controversial nominations to key positions and the executive branch.

Speaking of controversial nominations, after the president-elect picked Kari Lake to lead Voice of America , NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik joins co-host Andy Levy to explain exactly what the U.S. state-owned broadcaster does and what Lake’s influence—if she gets the job—may mean.

“The Voice of America is [staffed by], both as journalists and as nonpolitical public servants, government employees. There are supposed to be protections of their professionalism. She seems to have no interest in that,” Folkenflick says.

