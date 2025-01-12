Opinion: Zuck’s Secret Trump Rendezvous Before Big Policy Change

A photo illustration of Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg inside the Meta logo.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Multibillionaire Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with President-elect Donald Trump the day before he announced his company’s big fact check flip-flop, revealed Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma.

“Mark has been down to see the president several times already,” said Mullin, revealing that Zuckerberg has also reached out to him “a couple times” to spend some time getting to know each other outside of politics.

“The guy’s got into Juujitsu real heavy,” said Mullin. “He wants me to come down there and roll with him. He wants to train. He actually wants to get in a cage and fight.”

Mullin’s recap of Trump’s blossoming relationship with Zuckerberg further revealed how Silicon Valley is moving to align itself with the incoming administration, said The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy.

“I really think we do need to really clock how bad this tech Republican collusion is,” said The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy. “This is the world we’re living in.”

He added, “if we ever have the chance to have power again, let there be a very, very stiff hand coming down on how these people behave. And I say nationalize them.”

Co-host Danielle Moodie added with sarcasm, “But then, where would all the donors go?”

Plus! Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, joins to talk about his new book, It Takes Chutzpah: How to Fight Fearlessly for Progressive Change.

