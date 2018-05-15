Opinions split on best alpine ski hill for potential 2026 Calgary Winter Olympics

Perhaps the most controversial aspect of the Calgary 2026 Winter Games bid debate is where the alpine ski events would take place.

Alberta has incredible ski hills in the Rocky Mountains, many of which are protected within national parks. The stark ridges and deep forests contain sensitive ecological areas, and provide freshwater for much of the province and a home for many animals species.

As the city explores submitting a bid for a 2026 Olympic Games, the debate continues over how to use facilities leftover from the 1988 Olympics and other sporting events, like World Cups.

The International Olympic Committee has encouraged reusing venues to save money and reduce environmental impact, but the upgrades and suitability of each isn't always ideal.

Talks are ongoing and no bid has been submitted, but right now, opinions are split: would Nakiska or Lake Louise be the better choice?

"Lake Louise is better set up to be an alpine venue," Olympic downhill skier Kelly VanderBeek said. "Nakiska is fabulous. They've been holding ski cross events since 2012."

At issue is the athlete's experience, spectator seating, broadcasting requirements and environmental impacts.

Sporting events held within Banff National Park, home to Lake Louise, are tightly regulated by the federal government, though several major ones happen each year.

Since 1980, top athletes visit Lake Louise Ski Resort to compete in World Cups and other alpine ski races. The consistent pitch and a very reliable weather record — lots of snow and cold temperatures — makes the site popular for athletes.

But that didn't win the argument to hold Winter Olympics there in past years. Calgary put in failed bids in 1964, 1968 and 1972, and one of the key sticking points had been where to host the alpine events.

Lake Louise was struck as a venue in the successful 1988 bid. Instead, the alpine ski events were shuffled to Mount Allan, now known as Nakiska, which is outside the national park.

It seemed like a good compromise, but then mild weather, exacerbated by a Chinook, delayed events.

'Destruction of Banff Park'

Critics like park advocate Harvey Locke argue the environment should be the main priority when choosing a location.

Locke is a multi-generation Banff resident and his family long has been involved with skiing. His father was a ski guide before there were lifts, and his grandfather helped start skiing at Sunshine Village.

Back in 1988, Locke was part of the vocal movement to keep the Olympics out of national parks — and Lake Louise, in particular.

"The difference between the World Cup race and the Winter Olympics is the difference between the High River chuck wagon races and the Calgary Stampede," Locke said.

"This is the one-way-rachet of the destruction of Banff Park. 'I'm here now, you might as well let everything in here now.' And this park is already bursting at the seams."

Last year, Banff National Park drew a record number of tourists, and has launched a plan to boost attendance further, especially in the winter season.

A preliminary report by the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee estimates roughly 700 athlete and officials would attend alpine skiing events in 2026, with a total of about 2,300 attending all the venues in the mountains.

Capacity for the resort is about 6,500, and may be increased to 9,500, the report said. The committee identified upgrades to courses and utilities would amount to roughly $21 million.

'Highest standards'

For ski events at Lake Louise, normally a few thousand attend to watch, ski resort spokesperson Dan Markham said.

Markham believes the Olympics wouldn't be that much of a stretch from the World Cup, and said the resort could accommodate additional viewers and broadcasters with temporary seating and on-site buildings.

"To put the event on at another facility would probably require more construction, more damage to the environment than using existing facilities that are already in place," Markham said in an interview.

"I couldn't speculate what the risks would be. I know that operating a business within a national park, we're constantly reaching for the highest standards of ecological integrity in everything that we do."

