Opioid treatment center opens in Middletown, will dispense methadone
The treatment center has two methadone dosing windows, two group therapy rooms, four individual therapy rooms and an exam room.
The treatment center has two methadone dosing windows, two group therapy rooms, four individual therapy rooms and an exam room.
A Calgary woman admitted to beating her sick, 77-year-old father and leaving him on the basement floor for two days in soiled adult diapers, a judge heard Monday. Details of the crime come from an agreed statement of facts presented at Tara Picard's guilty plea to charges of assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life. A sentencing hearing will take place at a later date. Picard was tasked with caring for her father, whom CBC News has chosen not to name, in November 2021. Argument ove
The "offspring" of BA.2.86 now accounts for more than half of all reported COVID-19 cases in Canada.
Oops, we all do it. But here's what food safety experts say.
If you look closely, you can see the moment things take a TURN.
Brain exercises for memory include vigorous exercise, according to a new study. Here, experts explain the best brain-boosting exercises to try now.
Sara Sidner, morning co-anchor of CNN News Central, announced on-air Monday that she has been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. “I have never been sick a day of my life,” she said. “I don’t smoke. I rarely drink. Breast cancer does not run in my family. And yet here I am with Stage 3 …
Most dietitians and nutritionists recommend a protein-rich diet, with foods like peanut butter, salmon, and eggs, for anyone trying to lose weight.
Before dying at a young age, she likely suffered through a painful existence, researchers said.
A woman jailed in Florida on murder changes since 2022 is pregnant, prompting an investigation into possible rape or sexual assault.
Egg yolks aren't as bad for your health as you've been told. Here's why, plus other healthy ways to make eggs based on your dietary needs.
The signs were funny in 2023, but something tells me the signs in 2024 will be even funnier.
“What is the point of delaying death if we don’t enhance life?” asks Dr Peter Attia. It’s a question to which the former cancer surgeon-turned-management consultant and now a bestselling author devotes his life. The secret, says Attia, is to focus less on how long we are living and more on how well we are living: to increase what he calls our “healthspan”.
A Waterloo Region man is demanding improvements to the regional healthcare system after his father-in-law waited hours for care at Cambridge Memorial Hospital last week. Andrew Pearen's relative, who is living with cancer, became dizzy and confused, prompting a call to 911 last Wednesday, Pearen said.He was ultimately admitted for observation but only after waiting more than 11 hours to be transferred from the care of paramedics to the care of the hospital."People just throw their hands in the a
The crash happened after the off-duty officer struck a Chevy Malibu in a Jeep Wrangler, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office
A new study conducted by researchers at the University of British Columbia has found that patients arriving in B.C. hospitals are older, have more complex medical needs, and are on more prescription medications than two decades ago.The study, published in the JAMA Internal Medicine journal on Monday, analyzed 3.4 million urgent hospitalizations in the province over a 15-year period, from 2002 to 2017.Dr. John Staples, a physician at Vancouver General Hospital and co-author of the study, said the
COVID revealed a nursing home crisis. Now things are even worse | Opinion
Christopher Kapessa, 13, died after allegedly being pushed into the River Cynon near Fernhill in Rhondda Cynon Taff, South Wales, in July 2019.
Cases of three major respiratory viruses — the flu, COVID-19 and RSV — are surging in the U.S., pushing the country toward a feared “tripledemic” during its first post-pandemic respiratory viral season. Optimism was high this autumn as the U.S. headed into the viral season. The national arsenal against these viruses had vaccines against RSV…
The incident occurred in the early morning on Saturday
The number of deaths related to alcohol use in the US grew by a staggering 25% between 2019 and 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.