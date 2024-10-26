OPP charge teen with murder after death of Perth 15-year-old

The Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 16-year-old with second degree murder following the death of a teenager in Perth on Friday (CBC - image credit)

Police have charged a 16-year-old with second degree murder following the death of a teenager in Perth on Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call to the area of North Street North and Sherbrooke Street East, where they found the body of a 15-year-old shortly before 3 p.m.

A person was arrested at a home in the area, police said.

The accused, 16, is in custody and was scheduled for a bail hearing on Saturday.

The identity of the accused is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and will not be released.

OPP said investigations are continuing and residents will continue to see a large police presence. Anyone with information is asked to call Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122.