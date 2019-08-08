OPP clocks driver at 228 km/h on Highway 403

Police say around seven drivers are taken off the road every day in the GTA for extreme speeding.

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 20-year-old man for driving 228 km/h on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

The driver will have his license suspended for one week as a result of the incident.

His car, an Audi S4, will also be impounded for a week.

"That kind of driving is absolutely ridiculous," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. "There's no reason for that at all."

While Schmidt called the incident "unbelievably aggressive," he noted that around seven drivers are taken off the road every day around the GTA for extreme speeding.

"You're not on a racetrack, you don't have race marshals, you don't have support around you," he warned would-be speeders.

"You're on your own. That's going to turn into a wreck and that's going to turn into a fatality."

20 year old Male from #Mississauga stopped and charged after doing 228km/h on #Hwy403 in Mississauga. Audi S4 impounded for 7 days and licence suspended for 7 days. - RV#SlowDown#TooFast#NoExcuse#7DayImpound#7DayLicenceSuspension pic.twitter.com/CZq9VL9Kin — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) August 8, 2019

The driver, who is from Mississauga, will be charged with stunt driving and faces a penalty of up to $10,000.

If he's charged with a similar speeding incident in the future, his license will be suspended for 30 days, police said.