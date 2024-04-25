OPP helping with death investigation on Six Nations

Six Nations Police has brought in the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch to help with a death investigation on the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve southwest of Hamilton.

Police say the deceased was found on Second Line near Chiefswood Road around 5:15 p.m. on April 12.

“Investigators do not believe there is a risk to public safety,” the police services said in a joint media release telling residents to expect to see more officers in the area as the investigation continues.

OPP Forensic Identification Services, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner are also involved in the case.

The two police forces declined to comment on the investigation, including whether the death is being treated as suspicious.

Members of the public who know something about the death or have dashcam footage from the area that may help investigators are asked to call Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or helpsolvecrime.com.

