OPP searching for pickup truck related to two-car crash

OPP are looking for a truck related to a two-car crash. (CBC - image credit)

Provincial police are looking for a pickup truck they say left the scene of a two-car crash in Lakeshore on Wednesday.

According to Essex OPP, officers and paramedics responded around 5 p.m. to a crash on County Road 42 at County Road 22.

Officers determined a pickup truck traveling east on Road 42 crossed into oncoming traffic, causing a crash between two other vehicles. The truck then left the scene, police say and went northbound on Road 22.

Police say two drivers involved in the crash suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Now, officers are looking for the driver of a pickup truck described as pewter or green with rusted rims and possibly a toolbox in the rear.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lakeshore OPP detachment.