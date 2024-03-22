OPP seize drugs, locate missing pet

Pembroke -- A missing Chihuahua is back in the care of its owner and three individuals are facing drug-related charges after an incident in Pembroke on Tuesday, March 5.

Officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with assistance from the Canine Unit, responded to a residence in the city's west end after a receiving a report of unwanted persons at the location.

Police seized over 90 grams of suspected cocaine and a two-kilogram Chihuahua that had been reported missing on February 24. Officers also located items typically associated with drug trafficking, including cash, cell phones and digital scales.

Amanda Meilleur, 30, of no fixed address, and Corey Popkie, 36, of Pembroke are each charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Meilleur faces an additional charge of failing to comply with a probation order.

Quinton Racine, 25, of Pembroke, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and failure to attend court.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader