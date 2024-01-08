Oppenheimer wins best drama film at Golden Globes 2024

"Oppenheimer" -- Christopher Nolan's retelling of the story of the inventor of the atomic bomb -- bagged the Golden Globe for best drama film as Hollywood's awards season kicked off Sunday.

It beat out "Anatomy of a Fall," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Past Lives" and "The Zone of Interest" for its fifth award of the night, a showing that will generate significant momentum ahead of the Oscars in March.

"Oppenheimer" -- which tells the story of the inventor of the atomic bomb, and has eight nods -- took best director for Nolan, as well as acting wins for Cillian Murphy (lead male actor in a drama) and Robert Downey Jr (supporting male actor).

Downey Jr, who plays a powerful politician and bitter adversary opposite Murphy's brilliant scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, praised the movie as a "masterpiece."

"A sweeping story about the ethical dilemma of nuclear weapons grosses one billion dollars -- does that track? No. Unless and because [the film's studio] Universal went all in on Christopher Nolan to direct," he said.

Nolan won best director, fending off Greta Gerwig, who directed "Barbie," the leading film heading into the night with nine nominations.

"Barbie," which turned nostalgia for the beloved doll into a sharp satire about misogyny and female empowerment, is tipped to win best comedy film, and won the award for best song, for a tune written by Billie Eilish.

As the year's highest grossing movie, it claimed a newly created trophy for box office achievement.

But it surprisingly lost out on best screenplay to French courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Fall."

(AFP)



