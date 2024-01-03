Opposition to fourplexes in Windsor is based on 'irrational fear,' says urban planner

Dorian Moore, an architect and instructor at the University of Windsor, says fourplexes — albeit older ones, since they cannot currently be built — already exist in the city of Windsor. (TJ Dhir/CBC - image credit)

A Windsor urban planner and architect says council's opposition to fourplexes is based on "irrational fear" — and points to existing examples in the city.

Dorian Moore, an architect with Archive Design Studio in Detroit and an instructor at the University of Windsor, says he understands the concerns councillors articulated.

Moore pointed to older examples on Ontario Street between Gladstone Avenue and Lincoln Road saying it shows they can be incorporated into neighbourhoods.

"I always say what it really comes down to and what people are usually most concerned about is, what these things look like? I think that's the key," Moore said. "In Windsor, unfortunately, we don't have a lot of good new examples of these building types."

"I think that's what brings on the fear. People don't understand how big these things are going to be or what the makeup or the esthetics are going to be."

Dorian Moore is an architect and urban designer at Archive Design Studio in Detroit and also lives in Windsor.

Dorian Moore is an architect and urban designer at Archive Design Studio in Detroit and also lives in Windsor.

When CBC News visited the fourplexes in Walkerville, reaction from three neighbours was mixed: Concerns about the tenants and the availability of on-street parking were raised. But another resident said any kind of multi-residential building is good, especially now, as the city faces a housing shortage.

Windsor not alone in HAF concerns

In December, Windsor city council opted not to make changes to its application to the federal Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) that could've unlocked up to $70 million for housing.

The issue, councillors said during debate, was the federal government's suggestion that in order to be awarded the money, the city would need to allow fourplexes by right anywhere within Windsor.

Currently, the city allows threeplexes by right, and in its application had proposed fourplexes in corridors of the city where staff said it felt infrastructure, including sewers and transit could support the change.

Moore said he felt the debate had some "classist" undertones about owning versus renting your home.

"Those are issues that I think we can move beyond with education."

But Windsor council isn't alone in its concern about the strain fourplexes could add to municipal infrastructure.

According to Rob Sharon, director of infrastructure services for the Municipality of Leamington, the municipality opted not to submit a HAF application because of concerns around infrastructure.

"For right or wrong, most of the infrastructure already constructed in single family neighbourhoods was designed and sized to accommodate one family per lot, not four," Sharon said in an email to CBC News, noting it wasn't a case of NIMBYism.

Rob Sharon is the director of infrastructure services with the Municipality of Leamington.

Rob Sharon is the director of infrastructure services with the Municipality of Leamington.

"That is reality and we cannot turn a blind eye to that important limitation as we try and build more homes and increase density … permitting [four units] as of right across the board would be irresponsible and in some circumstances negligent."

Sharon said in the municipality's opinion, the funding program was "too prescriptive" to work in Leamington and would lack council support for some of the key action items needed for approval.

Councillor asks to revisit decision

Last week, Windsor Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie called for council to revisit the issue, saying it seemed as if there was more time to make a decision than city staff and councillors were originally told.

"What I'm asking for is for council to be given another clean shot at looking at the report and coming to a decision with respect to the Housing Accelerator Fund application," McKenzie said.

"We may very well land in the same place."

A city spokesperson said any reconsideration of a report would have to be brought back to council with a motion supported by council.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens stood by the decision when asked, saying building fourplexes as of right would be "disrespectful" to Windsorites.