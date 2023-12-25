Opposition parties demand fresh vote in DRC after poll chaos

Opposition parties in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday called for a fresh poll as election chiefs continued to publish results of last week's vote for a new president.

Massive delays and bureaucratic chaos marred Wednesday's elections to choose the head of state, lawmakers for national and provincial assemblies as well as local councillors.

Some polling stations stayed open until Sunday – notably in the territory of Lubero in North Kivu – while others were unable to operate at all as election officials struggled to transport voting materials to the venues.

Congo's election commission – CENI – has acknowledged there were delays that meant some polling stations failed to open but denied the credibility of the election was compromised by extending some voting.

Full provisional election results are expected by 31 December, with daily updates released from Saturday.

Around 44 million people in the nation of 100 million were registered to vote, with more than 100,000 candidates vying for various positions.

President Felix Tshisekedi, 60, ran for re-election against 18 opposition candidates.

A group of opposition candidates had called for a rerun of the election as early as Wednesday.

