Watch: Oprah defends ‘childless cat ladies’ in convention speech

Oprah Winfrey during her speech at the Democratic National Convention - WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oprah Winfrey has defended “childless cat ladies” as she enthusiastically endorsed Kamala Harris in her first ever convention speech.

One of the most famous women in America, who has no children and a notable love of cats, urged the country to choose “decency” over “nonsense” in a star-studded night at the Democratic convention.

On stage in Chicago on Wednesday night, Winfrey focused on a message of unity, while criticising Mr Vance for his insults to women who do not submit to the ideas of “traditional families”.

In front of the roaring crowd, she said: “Despite what some would have you think, we are not so different from our neighbours.

“When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about the homeowner’s race or religion. We don’t wonder who their partner is, or how they voted – no, we just try to do the best we can to save them.”

Then in a clear jibe at the Republican vice-president candidate’s former comments, she added: “And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out, too.”

It came as Hollywood stars and musicians including John Legend, Stevie Wonder and Mindy Kaling brought a dose of glamour to the third day of the party’s gathering in the Midwestern city.

Kaling, an actor and comedian, entertained the audience with jokes and anecdotes about cooking with Ms Harris.

Kenan Thompson, the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, mocked Trump’s potential second term agenda in a skit highlighting issues including abortion, climate change and immigration.

Stevie Wonder performed for the DNC - WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Winfrey’s appearance at the DNC had been a closely-guarded secret, kept off the official programme for the night.

She even disguised herself with a hat, sunglasses and face mask for her rehearsal at the venue earlier in the day, according to her friend and CBS host Gayle King.

The audience at the United Center sprang to its feet, cheering loudly when she entered the stage.

Winfrey has previously endorsed Democrats including Barack Obama, but maintained a low profile in 2016 and 2020.

However, she said the country was “fired up” following Ms Harris’s nomination as she offered a full-throttled endorsement of the US vice-president and her running mate, Tim Walz.

A registered independent, Winfrey made an explicit appeal to non-affiliated voters: “I’m calling on all you independents and all you undecideds ... Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024.”

She said: “Let us choose common sense over nonsense, because that’s the best of America. And let us choose the sweet promise of tomorrow over the bitter return to yesterday.”

The media personality surprised the crowd with her appearance on stage - WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Her address followed Democratic grandees Bill Clinton and Nancy Pelosi, who thanked Joe Biden for selflessly standing aside in the party’s fight against Trump, whom they cast as out for himself.

They were joined by Republican critics of Trump, who appealed to fellow conservatives and swing voters to prevent his return to the White House.

Mr Walz, Minnesota’s governor, closed out the night with a keynote address introducing himself to the American public.

He was preceded by Legend and singer and drummer Sheila E, who performed a tribute to the musician Prince in a nod to the governor’s home state.

