“Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024,” Oprah Winfrey told the Democratic National Convention in Chicago today in a semi-surprise visit to the town that made her famous. “Common sense tells up Kamala Harris and Tim Waliz can give us decency and respect,” she added of Dems ticket.

“Let us chose common sense over nonsense,” Winfrey said in her 10-minute “the best of America” address to the thousands of delegates. “America is an ongoing project that required commitment …and every once in a while it requires standing up to life’s bullies.”

“When we stand together, it is impossible to conquer us.”

“No matter what ship our ancestors arrived on, we are all in the same boat now,” the former Daytime TV queen passionately informed the United Center with a quote from civil rights leader John Lewis. “We are beyond ridiculous tweets and tomfoolery,” Winfrey added in a clear swipe at GOP candidate Donald Trump.

Trump wasn’t the only Republican that self-declared Independent Winfrey took to task. The American icon mocked GOP VP candidate Sen J.D. Vance (D-OH) slagging of “childless cat ladies” who are supposedly botjh ruling and ruining the country.

And she made the cruelty and hate trump and his MAGA supporters expose it all very personal.

“I’ve lived in Mississippi, in Tennessee, in Wisconsin, Maryland, Indiana, Florida, Hawaii, Colorado, California and sweet home Chicago,” Oprah told the crowd. “I’ve seen racism and sexism and income inequality and division. I’ve not only seen it, at times I’ve been on the receiving end of it,” Oprah declared. “But more often than not, what I’ve witnessed and experienced are human beings, both conservative and liberal, who may not agree with each other, but who still help you in a heartbeat if you are in trouble. These are the people who make me proud to say that I am an American.”

Jumping ahead of Trump in the polls, Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver his own speech to the DNC tomorrow in an acceptance speech as the first Black woman to be nominated for president by a major American political party.

