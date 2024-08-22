Oprah Winfrey Electrifies DNC With Fiery Speech Calling on Independents to Back Kamala Harris: ‘Decency and Respect Are on the Ballot’

Oprah Winfrey was a surprise guest Wednesday on Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, delivering a rousing speech that highlighted the differences between Kamala Harris and her GOP counterpart.

Winfrey, who has kept a low profile in politics so far this election cycle, called on viewers at home and the Democrats at the United Center in Chicago to keep faith in “the best of America” to help the country endure through this period of bitter partisanship. Like other speakers, Winfrey sounded the alarm on the agenda articulated by former President Donald Trump and other far-right forces. “People who would have you believe that books are dangerous and assault rifles are safe,” she said. “That there’s a right way to worship and a wrong way to love.”

Winfrey didn’t cite Trump by name but there was no doubt about her target. Beware of politicians “who seek to first to divide and then to conquer,” she said. “When we stand together it is impossible to conquer us.”

Winfrey declared herself to be an independent voter and took aim at Trump’s recent quip to evangelical voters that they only need to vote for him once more and then they’ll never have to vote again.

“You’re looking at a registered independent who is proud to vote again and again and again because I’m a proud America and that’s what Americans do,” she said. “Values and character matter most of all in leadership and in life. Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024.”

