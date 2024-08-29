Oprah Winfrey to Host ‘AI and the Future of Us’ ABC Special With Bill Gates and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Oprah Winfrey is set to host a primetime special for ABC that will tackle the use and impact that artificial intelligence has on people’s everyday lives.

The special, titled “AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special,” is set to air Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Hulu the next day. The event will feature conversations with tech and media pundits like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, former Microsoft CEO and Gates Foundation chair Bill Gates, content creator Marques Brownlee and many more.

More from Variety

” ‘AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special’ provides a serious, entertaining and meaningful base for every viewer to understand AI and empowers everyone to be a part of one of the most important global conversations of the 21st century,” reads the log line.

“Altman will explain how AI works in layman’s terms and discusses the immense personal responsibility that must be borne by the executives of AI companies; Gates will lay out the AI revolution coming in science, health and education and warns of the once-in-a-century type of impact AI may have on the job market and YouTube creator and technologist Marques Brownlee will walk Winfrey through mind-blowing demonstrations of AI’s capabilities,” it continues.

Other guests will include Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin, co-founders of the Center for Humane Technology; FBI Director Christopher Wray and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Marilynne Robinson.

“AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special” is produced by Winfrey’s Harpo Productions, and executive produced by Winfrey and Backstory Partners’ Josh Tyrangiel.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.