Oprah Winfrey Includes a Gift from Meghan Markle in Her Annual ‘Favorite Things’ List

Meghan Markle made the cut for Oprah Winfrey’s annual “Favorite Things” list!

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, is both friends with and a neighbor of Winfrey, 70, in Montecito, California. Winfrey’s annual gift guide — which has been in existence since the days of her former talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show — released its 2024 list on Nov. 1, and on it was a body care set gifted to her by Meghan, specifically Tatcha’s Hinoki line.

“This is a favorite Favorite Thing — with the scent of a forest sent to me by my neighbor Meghan,” Oprah said.

“If you were to come to my house, you’d see this body wash, body oil and body milk right by the tub,” she continued. The set includes those three elements, all scented with Tatcha’s Forest Awakening Essential Oil blend.

In the product description, Tatcha describes the blend of cedar, hiba and hinoki oils helps “reduce stress, lift mood and improve wellbeing.” And Tatcha has another friendly connection for Meghan — her longtime friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, has worked with the brand as its Global Director of Artistry since 2020.

Speaking of friendships, Winfrey was a guest at Meghan’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry after meeting through mutual friend Gayle King, and after Harry and Meghan relocated from the U.K. to Meghan’s home state of California in 2020, they became neighbors.

In 2020, Winfrey told PEOPLE, “Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them. I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family.” (At the time, their family included only Prince Archie, now 5; Princess Lilibet was born in June 2021 and is now 3.)

The year after Harry and Meghan’s step back as working members of the royal family, they famously filmed a sit-down interview with Winfrey that aired in March 2021, called Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, the couple’s first major interview post-royal life.

Also in 2021, Harry collaborated with Winfrey on The Me You Can’t See, an Apple TV+ series about mental health, and Winfrey previously said of the docuseries, “I think it’s going to make — our hope is it’s going to have an impact on reducing the stigma and allowing people to know they’re not alone and being able to speak up about it and being able to identify it for themselves and their friends.”

The Sussexes and Winfrey both recently attended the grand opening of Godmothers bookstore in Montecito in September, and the next month, Meghan partnered with Winfrey and Melinda French Gates to back a digital wellness initiative for young girls, announced on Oct. 11, which doubles as International Day of the Girl.

When asked if she thought Harry and Meghan should attend King Charles’ coronation in May 2023, Winfrey said in an episode of CBS Mornings, “I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family. That’s what I think.”

She added, “They haven’t asked me my opinion.” (Harry ultimately attended, but Meghan did not.)

Meghan’s shout out in Winfrey’s 2024 Favorite Things list isn’t the only time the mogul has praised Meghan’s gift giving abilities. In 2021, Winfrey thanked Meghan on Instagram for sending her samples from Clevr Blends, the vegan latte company Meghan invested in, affectionately calling her “my neighbor M.”

“She just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart,” Winfrey previously said of Meghan.