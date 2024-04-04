OPSO deputy arrested, accused of excessive force
Three armed men in white T-shirts carried out the targeted attack, police say.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s DepartmentNewly released video shows the moment an unarmed teenage girl was fatally shot by police in Hesperia, California, after she had allegedly been kidnapped by her dad.Savannah Graziano, 15, watched her father, Anthony, shoot and kill her mother—his estranged wife—outside a school on Sept. 26, 2022, after which the 45-year-old reportedly abducted the girl and went on the run. An Amber Alert was issued, and cops tasked with rescuing Savannah spotted Graziano’
Gavan Rogers took his baby to the hospital, where staff found "mouth-shaped bruises" and teeth marks on the newborn
Seven suspects are facing first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord
Two Calgary men have been charged with murdering a woman who was "targeted because of her history as a sex worker," police say.Investigators believe Chelsea Davidenas, 29, was killed hours after she was last seen on Feb. 17. Steven Aaron Zwick, 26, and Paul Joseph Rushton, 52, each face a charge of first-degree murder.The two men were described by police as "acquaintances." The case was initially investigated as a missing person file after the woman's family reported her disappearance to police.
The man lured the Michigan woman to an abandoned facility, where her killers awaited her, authorities said.
A federal judge on Wednesday blasted a convicted January 6 rioter for downplaying the US Capitol attack and using the kind of revisionist rhetoric that former President Donald Trump often uses on the campaign trial.
Travonsha Ferguson was seven months pregnant at the time of the shooting
Three men have been charged for their alleged roles in a Brampton road rage incident captured on video, while a fourth man remains outstanding, Peel police say.A 28-year-old man from Caledon was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5,000 and uttering threats, Peel police said in a news release Monday.The other two men, a 23 year old from Caledon and a 28 year old from Brampton, were both charged with mischief over $5,000, according to police.The incident unfolded o
The victim, Jamie Felix, was a teacher in Florida
Stefan Jakubov has been arrested in connection with the August death of Aaron Chavez, per Las Vegas police
Video recording reveals deputies shot, killed Savannah Graziano as she attempted to surrender amid a gun battle between deputies and Anthony Graziano.
The mother of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana in 2022 was ordered held without bond during a strange initial court appearance Tuesday, where she gave her wrong name and birth date. A trial was set for Aug. 6.
On Wednesday, Trump's NY hush-money judge rejected as too little, too late, his claim of 'presidential immunity.'
OTTAWA — An Ontario man convicted of murdering three women in Renfrew County has died in prison of what officials say were natural causes. The Correctional Service Canada says Basil Borutski died March 28 at Millhaven Institution in Ontario where he was serving at least a 70-year sentence for first and second-degree murder. Borutski was convicted in 2017 of first-degree murder in the deaths of 36-year-old Anastasia Kuzyk and 48-year-old Nathalie Warmerdam, and of second-degree murder in the deat
A Washington state man who used a megaphone to orchestrate a mob’s attack on police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to more than seven years in prison. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said videos captured Taylor James Johnatakis playing a leadership role during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Johnatakis led other rioters on a charge against a police line, “barked commands” over his megaphone and shouted step-by-step directions for overpowering officers, the judge said.
EDMONTON — Animal control officers were called about two recent attacks at an Edmonton home where an 11-year-old boy was killed by two large dogs. Police responded to the latest attack at the home in the city's south side on Monday night. They said the boy was severely injured and officers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The owner of the dogs lives in the home where the boy had been visiting, police said. Police did not provide the br
A dog that attacked and bit a Calgary police officer on Monday was fatally shot. At approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a call relating to an encampment in the area of 50th Avenue and First Street S.E., according to an emailed statement from the police. Amy Castonguay, a spokesperson for the Calgary Police Service, told CBC News officers found a motorhome parked on a vacant lot.At the scene, one officer was attacked and bitten by a dog.According to the release, this "resulted in [the
In newly filed court documents, Michigan prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence the parents of school shooter Ethan Crumbley to at least 10 years in prison, alleging they have both showed a “chilling lack of remorse” after they were convicted for involuntary manslaughter.
Police in Prince George, B.C., are thanking a witness who helped them recover a large amount of drugs and cash.RCMP say a resident reported finding some "large black cases" buried along a trail in the College Heights neighbourhood of the north-central B.C. city on Monday. Officers searched the area and found three cases, which contained about $5,000 in cash and over 400 grams of illicit drugs, according to Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.The discovery was made near the 6800-block of Fairmont Crescent in a