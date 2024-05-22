Optimal Body Weight Loss - May 2024

The Daily Beast

Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesDespite her cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been doing a little work from home—but won’t be returning to public life anytime soon.Her office said Tuesday that she had remained heavily involved and “always on,” as a landmark new report for the Early Childhood Center, one of her key causes, was published. However, the office added that her involvement should not be seen as a signal she was about to return to her public role, citing her nee