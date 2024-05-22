Optimal Body Weight Loss - May 2024
Optimal Body Weight Loss - May 2024
A family from Gatineau, Que., is reeling after being told they will be discharged from their family doctor in Ottawa for a reason they are struggling to agree with — because they have Quebec health cards. Last month Samira Drapeau, Drew Williams and their five-year-old son received separate letters from the Bruyère Family Medicine Centre in Ottawa where the family have been patients for eight years.Many people in the National Capital Region live on one side of the Ottawa River but work on the ot
Cat Holden thought she had a muscle twinge but it was actually far more serious.
Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesDespite her cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been doing a little work from home—but won’t be returning to public life anytime soon.Her office said Tuesday that she had remained heavily involved and “always on,” as a landmark new report for the Early Childhood Center, one of her key causes, was published. However, the office added that her involvement should not be seen as a signal she was about to return to her public role, citing her nee
Experts recommend eating more fiber to support gut health, but if you eat more than you're used to, you could end up bloated, gassy, and constiapted.
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was open to supporting regulations on contraception and that his campaign would release a policy on the issue “very shortly,” comments that he later said were misinterpreted. The comments, made during an interview with a Pittsburgh television station, suggested that a future Trump administration might consider imposing mandates or supporting state restrictions on such highly personal decisions as whether women can have access to birth control. Dur
The actress posted videos of herself doing impressive yoga poses to Instagram on Sunday, May 19
Disruption is expected in Northern Ireland's health services as junior doctors begin walk out.
We asked an expert how you can you lower your exposure to chemicals linked to cancer and thyroid issues when you drive.
A new study has found that visits to the emergency room for seniors in Ontario have gone up in the last eight years. Researchers believe there is a link between the jump and the legalization of cannabis. Health reporter Katherine Ward explains.
The actress and dancer is expecting her second baby with fiancé Steve Kazee
Petunia's go-to therapy move is 'the lean,' which is exactly what it sounds like. She leans into people, ready for scratches, and will often fall asleep on their lap.
Hepatitis C can be cured but can be difficult to spot until it’s caused liver damage.
Republican Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina announced Tuesday he will undergo surgery to remove a tumor, which is believed to be benign, at the base of his skull.
Lifting weights is great for health and longevity, no matter when you start. A 67-year-old shares her tips for getting fit at any age.
Here's what you need to know about coffee and its health impacts, according to an expert.
I was like a frog in a pot of boiling water—I didn’t know it was happening until it had gotten serious.
At 17, Israel McKenzie was so burdened by obesity that he stopped going to high school in person and was embarrassed to speak to people at his restaurant job.
Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay has revealed he has had both his hands and feet amputated after contracting sepsis last year. The MP for South Thanet is due to return to parliament on Wednesday, eight months after he was rushed to hospital.
The drug, called depemokimab, showed "significant and meaningful reductions" in asthma attacks for patients with eosinophilic asthma, GSK said on Tuesday. This form of asthma is characterised by high levels of eosinophils, which is a type of white blood cell. The results come as GSK sharpens focus on its respiratory health portfolio, which is currently thriving on the back of back of a strong launch of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Arexvy.
Shelters in Canada are not designed to meet the physical or mental health needs of the growing number of older adults who are homeless, a report released Tuesday says.