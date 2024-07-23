Optimal Body Weight Loss - Summer Goals

SWNS

Footage shows a Parkinson's sufferer's "life-changing" transformation after taking a new wonder treatment - for just one week. Damian Gath, 52, who previously went to the gym four times a week, was diagnosed with the incurable brain condition - which causes involuntary shaking - ten years ago. He was forced to take four separate oral drugs six times a day to help control his tremors and had to give up his job as a top boss at a communications firm. But in June, he became one of the first patients in England to be given Produodopa - a treatment administered via a portable pump under his skin. Dramatic video reveals how Damian - who previously struggled to control his upper body movements - could easily make a cup of coffee just seven days later.