Optimism or anxiety? Amid LA fires in Topanga, there's room for both

TOPANGA, Calif. — In the storied Topanga Canyon off the Pacific Coast Highway, meditation teacher Seth Monk helped distribute coffee, gas and propane to residents who remained despite evacuation orders. The narrow canyon community sits between the blaze burning in Pacific Palisades and Malibu, which Monk said “looked like a volcano” last week.

“It’s a high-stress situation,” said Monk, 41, who used to be a Buddhist monk.

Although the fires had calmed Monday, people are anxiously watching the weather and wind for fear sparks could reignite. Many celebrities live in the area, mixing with longtime-resident hippies and people who have fled the urban sprawl of downtown Los Angeles.

Johnny Sterner and Darrell Hazel (from left to right) grab coffee at a supply stop in Topanga, California on Jan. 13, 2025.

Get weather and fire alerts via text: Sign up to get current wildfire updates by location

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those who’ve called Topanga home or passed through are musicians and songwriters Neil Young, Jim Morrison and Danny Elfman, along with actor Joshua Jackson, star of "Doctor Odyssey," whose house burned down last week.

Six blazes erupted across LA since Tuesday, obliterating neighborhoods and leaving a trail of destruction. At least 24 people died. Three of the six fires remained active on Monday, including the Palisades Fire that devastated Topanga.

The Santa Ana winds are expected to fan wildfire flames through Wednesday with possible gusts of 30-50 mph.

Monk said the clear blue skies above are a cause for optimism, even though the wind was rustling oak leaves and palm branches near the Topanga Public Library.

“The feeling is that we’re are the tail end of it and yet because there so much dry fuel between us and the fire and the wind is picking up, it is possible the fire could come back,” he said, as grateful residents poured oat milk into organic coffee provided by donors. “The situation appears to be getting better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

See all the latest news on the wildfires: LA winds to intensify; officials 'grid-searching' for remains of victims killed

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LA fire damage victims in Palisades, Topanga, Malibu hope for end