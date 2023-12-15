Options for Okanagan polar plungers

Plans are underway to storm four beaches along Okanagan Lake on Monday, Jan. 1, as hundreds of brave souls continue the tradition of starting off the New Year by submerging themselves in an icy bath.

The 2024 event will be the Summerland Kinsmen’s 38th year hosting the Polar Bear Dip at Sun-Oka Beach, starting at noon. There will be bonfires, hot dogs and hot chocolate by donation. Penticton Search and Rescue team will be on standby just in case.

Anybody planning to take the plunge in Naramata is asked to register. There is no cost but anybody who chooses to donate will be supporting the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department. The event starts at 1 p.m. Hot dogs and hot chocolate are available by donation.

In Peachland, a time has not yet been set, but Mayor Patrick Van Minsel confirms the Polar Bear Swim will be happening on Jan. 1. He remember jumping in about eight years ago, during a year with lots of snow on the ground.

“It was a different experience going in there,” Van Minsel. “Takes your breath away in there. But I did enjoy it, warming up is always enjoyable. Hundreds of people always come out, it’s good community feelings.”

Penticton MLA Dan Ashton is often a regular at the polar bear dips in Summerland.

And the Kelowna Polar Bear Dip happens at Tugboat Bay Waterfront Park at 2 p.m. Dipping costs $20 per person or $200 for a team through trellis.org/kelowna-polar-bear-dip-2024. All proceeds will support CRIS Adaptive.

Okanagan Lake was 3 Celsius at press deadline.

Dan Walton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald