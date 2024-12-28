Make oracy the fourth ‘R’ of education, theatre boss says

Children should be taught oracy in schools to learn how to “disagree agreeably”, the director of the National Theatre has said.

Rufus Norris told The Telegraph the Government should “turn talk into action” and make lessons about speech and expression a fundamental part of the classroom.

Labour has promised to embed oracy in the national curriculum in England to help “shatter the class ceiling” that leaves disadvantaged pupils behind.

Sir Keir Starmer announced last year that the party would roll out a “world-class early language intervention” programme to “help our children find our voice” if it won the general election.

The Government has yet to announce further details of the scheme and is currently undertaking a wholesale review of the national curriculum, with initial findings early next year.

Mr Norris, who will step down in spring 2025 following a decade at the head of the National Theatre, said oracy must “occupy the heart of schooling, spread across every subject, and at every level”.

Make oracy the ‘fourth R’

“As 2025 approaches, my wish for the year ahead is that ministers turn talk into action by making oracy the fourth ‘R’ of education, of equal status to reading, writing and arithmetic,” he said.

“Oracy isn’t about learning to speak in just one way. To the contrary – and much like theatre – oracy is about how language can articulate our personal and cultural stories.

“Its purpose is not to ensure agreement, but rather to demonstrate that we can disagree agreeably, without fear or hatred – as long as we understand each other.”

According to the Speech and Language UK charity, around 1.9 million children across the country are currently behind with their speaking and communication skills – the highest number on record.

The Government is also concerned about the plummeting rate of children who enjoy reading and writing in their spare time.

Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, said last week she was “deeply concerned” about figures from a recent National Literacy Trust survey showing just one child in three now picks up a book in their spare time, down from 43 per cent in 2023.

Mr Norris suggested that “young people need opportunities to practise speaking and listening skills the same way they practise literacy – every day and in every subject, woven into the fabric of their learning experience”.

He also said exposure to cultural activities such as going to the theatre or cinema could help enrich children’s lives, warning that “for too many, an education in creativity and expression is increasingly out of reach”.

It comes as Lee Elliot Major, a professor of social mobility at Exeter University who has been advising the new Government on its education strategy, called for schools to cut down on museum and theatre trips.

He said cultural initiatives in schools “have prioritised middle-class pursuits – visits to museums, theatres and high-brow art galleries, while our creative industries remain stubbornly elite preserves”.

Prof Major said that alongside school trips to visit “high-art forms”, children should be taught about “other cultural activities whether it be grime and rap music or brass bands and community choirs”.

Labour has said it will fund its national oracy programme with money raised through its plans to impose VAT on private schools, which will come into force on Jan 1.

The party hopes that this and other tax changes for private schools will raise £1.8 billion each year by the end of the decade. The Government has also pledged to spend the revenue raised on a slew of other education measures, including recruiting 6,500 new teachers and ensuring each state school has access to mental health counselling.



We must teach young people to speak and listen

By Rufus Norris, National Theatre artistic director and chief executive

Over Christmas, many families will have gathered to enjoy festive traditions – from Doctor Who to Julia Donaldson adaptations – reminding us how the arts enrich our lives. But not every child will have had the chance to experience culture in the same way. For too many, an education in creativity and expression is increasingly out of reach.

I’ve made it my mission in my time as Director of the National Theatre to champion the importance of the arts in education, something I feel incredibly strongly about. We know that these experiences can be the sparks that inspire young people into creative careers, but it is about much more than that. It gives them the essential foundational skills that will benefit them for life whatever they do, and there is a long-overdue step-change needed in the national curriculum to recognise what the arts can offer to every child in this country.

I’m incredibly proud to say that at the National Theatre we are now delivering our learning programmes in every local authority in the UK and that 89 per cent of secondary schools are signed up to NT Collection, a unique free resource for state schools that supports learning in classrooms. The National Theatre’s Connections Festival, meanwhile, is the most important and impactful young people’s theatre programme in the UK; over the past 3 decades it has touched the lives of over 125,000 young people, developing their skills in expression, engaged listening and informed, respectful argument. Amongst its illustrious alumni are actors such as David Oyelowo and Keira Knightley, alongside business leaders, political thinkers and teachers.

Rufus Norris rehearsing the musical Hex at the National Theatre in London - Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Why does that matter? Many families will of course have bigger things to worry about than whether their child is watching drama, or even taking part. But cultural experiences like great theatre, where expression matters, should inform the education our children and young people receive, because who gets to speak in our culture is so often tied up with how they speak. There is great power in wielding the tools of expression with easy confidence, in articulating and sharing ideas, and in critical, careful and generous listening. In fact, if anything has defined my leadership style at the National Theatre, I hope it has been the ability to listen – something I have learned through a lifetime in the business of storytelling.

The theatre can be a wonderful aid to these abilities, which educators collectively refer to as “oracy”. But it can’t teach them fully. These skills far exceed the arts, affecting how we live, work and relate to one another. They’re fundamental to social cohesion, citizenship and every individual’s sense of identity and belonging. They’re also vital to the economy, with more than 80 per cent of business leaders saying more time should be spent on speaking and listening skills at school, according to YouGov.

Given all of this, it’s remarkable that oracy doesn’t form a greater part of the curriculum. But thankfully, that could be about to change.

While in opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, and Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, both pledged to embed oracy at every level of education. Soon after they were elected, the Department for Education (DfE) announced a national curriculum and assessment review. A report on the evidence they’ve collected is due at the start of next year, and it could give oracy a role in our education system that reflects its importance to work, life and learning for the first time.

It’s been some time in the making. Almost half a century ago, in 1975, an independent report called A Language for Life – known to most as the Bullock Report – set a new “priority objective” for British schools: “A commitment to the speech needs of their pupils and a serious study of the role of oral language in learning.” This was a noble aim, but it went unrealised.

Fifty years on, I was lucky enough to join an effort to refresh those aims – the Commission on the Future of Oracy Education in England, supported by the UK’s oracy education charity Voice 21 and Impetus. Earlier this year, the commission released its own report, titled We Need to Talk. In it, we make the case for oracy to occupy the heart of schooling, spread across every subject, and at every level.

Yes, the expressive arts are an important context for oracy teaching. Equally, the richness and history of the English language provide a natural point of focus, while citizenship can teach engaged listening and informed, respectful argument – especially vital skills in a culture rife with division and disinformation. But the truth is that young people need opportunities to practise speaking and listening skills the same way they practise literacy – every day and in every subject, woven into the fabric of their learning experience.

Of course, if the curriculum is to change, then so must the training and development of our teachers. By making oracy part of that training, DfE can ensure the power of joyful, inquisitive learning is channelled in every classroom.

Oracy isn’t about learning to speak in just one way. To the contrary – and much like theatre – oracy is about how language can articulate our personal and cultural stories. Its purpose is not to ensure agreement, but rather to demonstrate that we can disagree agreeably, without fear or hatred – as long as we understand each other. This may be a founding principle of our democracy, but for it to be made manifest, it must be cultivated in the education of every child if we want to preserve it for future generations.

We know that this Government is committed to this cause. It recognises the value of increased access to oracy to ensure any child has the opportunity to make their voice heard. As 2025 approaches, my wish for the year ahead is that ministers turn talk into action by making oracy the fourth “R” of education, of equal status to reading, writing and arithmetic.