Oral Roberts beats Northern Colorado 11-4 to claim Summit League Title
A climbing guide atop Mt. Everest captured video of the crowded summit ridge before a cornice collapsed in a tragedy in which two went missing.
Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday morning at age 30, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial. There were no immediate details on the circumstances of his death, only shock and grief from the PGA Tour and his management team. “I am at a loss for words,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.
As we approach the MLB season's midpoint. Here are the latest rumors surrounding some of the biggest names who could wind up traded.
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese deletes social post about the league's new stance on charter flight and the crowd attendance when she plays.
Murray won two PGA tournaments, including the Sony Hawaii Open this past January.
For those in the anti-Greg Hardy camp, Thursday's news and highlight might feel a little like an early birthday gift.
The Chicago Bulls may not want to help LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dak Prescott's remark had some prominent media types telling him to put his money where his mouth is.
James is expected to be a second-round pick in June's NBA Draft.
PRAGUE (AP) — Switzerland prevailed in a penalty shootout to stun Canada 3-2 and set up the final against the Czech Republic at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.
Stan Van Gundy, the former Detroit Pistons coach/president, has been dealing with a family tragedy since August, when his wife of 35 years, Kim, died.
Liz Wilcox, Charlie Davis, Ben Katzman, Maria Shrime Gonzalez open up about the physical and mental impacts of Survivor 46 they still experience today.
DALLAS (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 32 seconds into the second overtime and the Edmonton Oilers overcame their captain's double-minor penalty in the first extra period and beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday night. The Stars were 0 for 3 on power plays in regulation, then couldn't capitalize on four minutes with a man advantage after a high-stick penalty against McDavid in the opening seconds of the first overtime that wasn't called until a replay revi
DENVER (AP) — Philadelphia star Bryce Harper was ejected after striking out in the first inning of the Phillies' 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Harper struck out on a 0-2 curveball from Ty Blach, dropped his bat and threw his helmet. The two-time NL MVP said something to plate umpire Brian Walsh and immediately was ejected. Harper and Phillies manager Rob Thomson argued to no avail following Harper's 21st big league ejection. Harper had called a timeout after taking
The Prince of Wales, who is president of the Football Association, and his son Prince George saw Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium face-off in the FA Cup final
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yankees slugger Juan Soto left a note on the right field grass for his former San Diego Padres teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. after the bottom of the eighth inning of New York's 8-0 win Friday night.
Time to own it; the Dallas Mavericks trading for Kyrie Irving has worked out when on paper it looked awful.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Doncic hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with Rudy Gobert guarding him at the top of the key with 3 seconds left, posting his fifth triple-double of the playoffs to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-108 victory and a 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals on Friday night. Doncic had 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his eighth triple-double in 42 career postseason games for the Mavericks, who erased an 18-point deficit that stood late
CONCORD, N.C. — Corey Heim led a dominant 72 laps and swept both stages at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Craftsman Truck Series showdown under the Friday night lights. But ultimately found himself with an immediate disqualification after it was discovered that the No. 11 truck had three lugnuts not secure in post-race inspection, per […]
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets did not travel for Saturday’s game in Vancouver to rest for upcoming matches.