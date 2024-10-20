Orange and amber alerts in place as Storm Ashley sweeps across island of Ireland

Orange and amber wind warnings are in place in 11 counties as Storm Ashley sweeps across the island of Ireland.

A Met Eireann orange alert for Kerry, Leitrim, Sligo, Clare, Donegal, Mayo and Galway came into effect at 10am on Sunday and will be in place to 8pm.

The forecaster said the first named storm of the season is to bring very strong and gusty south to south-west winds, coupled with high spring tides. The counties covered could see gusts of up to 130kph.

The forecaster said there was the possibility of coastal flooding, large coastal waves, displacement of loose objects, fallen trees, very difficult travelling conditions, dangerous conditions at sea, damage to power lines and potential power outages, and damage to already weakened structures.

Wind observations for 12pm. With the strong winds🍃 of #StormAshley making their way inland please take care and remember to "Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry" at all times during this event as conditions will be dangerous, especially near coasts🌊⚠️https://t.co/w5QtJ1UyEP pic.twitter.com/71pj0ruDWY — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 20, 2024

In Northern Ireland, a Met Office amber alert for counties Antrim, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry is in place from 1pm to 8pm.

The UK forecaster said the storm would bring a spell of strong winds, causing some disruption.

The rest of the island is covered by a yellow wind warning.

In the Republic of Ireland, that warning came into effect at midnight on Sunday morning and will remain in place until midnight on Monday morning.

In Northern Ireland, the yellow wind warning lifts just before midnight on Sunday night.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM), Met Eireann and various other stakeholders in Ireland held several meetings before the storm’s arrival.

The NDFEM has said it will continue to liaise with Met Eireann and monitor conditions over the weekend.

Local authority severe weather assessment teams (Swats) have local emergency response teams in place.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) of Ireland has advised all road users to take extreme care on Sunday.

The RSA urged drivers to slow down and allow a greater braking distance in wet weather conditions.