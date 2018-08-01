Orange Is the New Black's most shocking moments, ranked

Orange Is the New Black can't ever be accused of being the happiest show around, even if it's no Handmaid's Tale in terms of bleakness.
The inmates of Litchfield have been put through several ordeals throughout the six seasons to date, so to mark the release of season six on Netflix, we thought we'd look back and rank the most shocking moments to date on the show.
And as a polite warning, naturally there are spoilers for Orange Is the New Black all the way up to and including season six.
14. Bloody tampon sandwich (season 1)
Piper learned very early on to never criticise Red's food as in the very first episode of the show, she is served up with a bloody tampon sandwich. Fortunately, she didn't take a bite before looking in the sandwich, but that's enough to put anyone off their food.
13. Rosa kills Vee (season 2)
We all wanted the utterly horrible Vee to die after her actions in season two, yet we never expected it to play out as it did. With only weeks to live, Rosa escaped Litchfield in the prison van and spotted fellow escapee Vee on the side of the road. Rather than just leave her to it, Rosa then ran down Vee, killing her, and noting: "Always so rude, that one."
12. Gloria and Maria's forced kiss (season 6)
Six seasons in, we're used to watching the guards beating up the inmates so the impact is lessened, although the first episode of season six offered something else entirely. Handcuffed in the showers, Gloria and Maria are forced by two of the guards to make out in a truly uncomfortable scene. If the point was to prove we're in Max now, it worked.
11. Getting rid of the body (season 4)
Season four picked up straight after season three's cliffhanger as Alex was being strangled by Aydin, an enforcer for her former drug kingpin boss. Lolly saves her and they think she's killed him, but Alex later has to suffocate him. Enter Frieda who tells the two to chop up his dead body with shears and bury the body parts around Litchfield's gardens. That's one way to fertilise your crops.
10. Piper beating up Pennsatucky (season 1)
It's hard to believe now, but we once sided with Piper over Pennsatucky. The final moments of season one saw Pennsatucky confront Piper with a sharpened cross and attempt to kill her, only for Piper to overpower her and proceed to beat the crap out of her. And all the while, Christmas music is playing over the brutal beating because what's more festive than that?
9. Sophia beaten up (season 3)
While we don't see this happen, the build-up to Sophia being beaten up by three transphobic inmates in the salon and the resulting injuries is shocking enough. What's worse, the incident leads to Sophia being put in SHU "for her own protection", leading to her attempting suicide in season four. Thankfully, she's out of Litchfield now.
8. Maritza eats a baby mouse (season 4)
A game of Would You Rather? turned sinister for Maritza in season four after she had previously told Flaca that she'd choose to eat a live baby mouse over 10 dead flies. Twisted guard Humphrey then forced her at gunpoint to actually eat the live baby mouse which, fortunately, we didn't see. At least she got her revenge by pushing him in the finale, causing him to lose his gun and leading to the start of the riot (and his eventual death) when Daya shot him in the leg.
7. Suzanne beating up Poussey (season 2)
We could have picked Suzanne beating up Maureen in season four (which led to her off-screen death), yet Suzanne's attack on Poussey in season two had a bigger impact. It wasn't just that it was the kind Poussey being beaten up, it was that it was the other fan favourite Suzanne who was doing it at the bidding of the evil Vee. Painful to watch.
6. Taystee's trial (season 6)
Alongside Piper's early release, the big moment of the season-six finale involved the trial of Taystee, who had been charged with the murder of Piscatella. If it wasn't bad enough that one of her closest friends Cindy betrayed her, Taystee ended up getting found guilty of a crime she didn't commit and her breakdown as the verdict was read was truly heartbreaking.
5. Piscatella's treatment of Red (season 5)
Piscatella was generally a massive douchebag throughout his time in Litchfield, so it's tricky singling out a particular moment. The one that lingers though is his humiliation of Red in front of her prison family as he cut off her hair, leaving her scalp bleeding, before he broke Alex's arm for trying to stop him. There's been some terrible guards at Litchfield, but he's the lowest of the low.
4. Piper gets branded (season 4)
After accidentally starting a White Power group in Litchfield, Piper is made to pay the price for it when Maria and her girls drag her into the kitchen. Their punishment is to brand a swastika into Piper's arm which we watch play out in excruciating detail. Sadly for Piper, the only way Red comes up to hide it is to burn the swastika into a window shape. Whatever you feel about Piper, you've got to feel some sympathy after that.
3. Suzanne's crimes (season 4)
It took until season four for us to discover why Suzanne was in Litchfield and the story was truly tragic. After innocently inviting a young boy back to her apartment to play video games, he ends up calling 911 and tries to get away from Suzanne, climbing through a window and when Suzanne tries to bring him back inside, he slips and falls to his death. Even by the show's standards, this was dark.
2. Pennsatucky being raped (season 3)
Initially, it looks like Pennsatucky's friendship with Litchfield guard Charlie Coates in season three will be a sweet respite, but it quickly turns sour as Coates rapes her at the end of the tenth episode. The camera doesn't move away from Pennsatucky's face.
Coates continues to abuse his power until Big Boo comes up with a revenge plan with a broomstick that, at the last minute, Pennsatucky decides against.
1. Poussey's death (season 4)
In the immortal words of the Highlander, there can only be one. There are some fans who are still boycotting Orange Is the New Black following the tragic death of the beloved Poussey in season four. It wasn't even the finale where the seismic event happened, making it all the more shocking and unexpected. To really rub it in, the same episode revealed that she was in Litchfield on a relatively minor drug charge. #JusticeForPoussey always.
Orange Is the New Black season six is now available to watch on Netflix.
