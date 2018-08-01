Orange Is the New Black's most shocking moments, ranked

From Digital Spy

Orange Is the New Black can't ever be accused of being the happiest show around, even if it's no Handmaid's Tale in terms of bleakness.

The inmates of Litchfield have been put through several ordeals throughout the six seasons to date, so to mark the release of season six on Netflix, we thought we'd look back and rank the most shocking moments to date on the show.

And as a polite warning, naturally there are spoilers for Orange Is the New Black all the way up to and including season six.

14. Bloody tampon sandwich (season 1)

Piper learned very early on to never criticise Red's food as in the very first episode of the show, she is served up with a bloody tampon sandwich. Fortunately, she didn't take a bite before looking in the sandwich, but that's enough to put anyone off their food.

13. Rosa kills Vee (season 2)

We all wanted the utterly horrible Vee to die after her actions in season two, yet we never expected it to play out as it did. With only weeks to live, Rosa escaped Litchfield in the prison van and spotted fellow escapee Vee on the side of the road. Rather than just leave her to it, Rosa then ran down Vee, killing her, and noting: "Always so rude, that one."

12. Gloria and Maria's forced kiss (season 6)

Six seasons in, we're used to watching the guards beating up the inmates so the impact is lessened, although the first episode of season six offered something else entirely. Handcuffed in the showers, Gloria and Maria are forced by two of the guards to make out in a truly uncomfortable scene. If the point was to prove we're in Max now, it worked.

