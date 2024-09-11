Orange County airport fire rages on as 22,000 acres burned

The airport fire in Southern California continues to spread with more 10,000 homes and other structures threatened. The fire started on Monday (Sept 9) in Trabuco Canyon in Orange County and has now burnt more than 22,000 acres of land. More than 600 firefighters, helicopters and airtankers have been deployed to tackle the blaze as it remains 0% contained. A total of eight firefighters and two civilians were injured and sent to local hospitals for treatment.