Orange County implements CDC campaign to reduce drug overdoses
Orange County implements CDC campaign to reduce drug overdoses
Orange County implements CDC campaign to reduce drug overdoses
A Southern California woman with a history of convictions for driving under the influence has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for a crash that killed a 23-year-old pregnant woman and left her baby in critical condition. Courtney Pandolfi, 44, pleaded guilty to second degree murder earlier this year just as the case was headed for trial, the Orange County Register reported Friday. Prosecutors said Pandolfi was on a “drug cocktail” that included cocaine and methamphetamine in August 2020 when she drove her Jeep SUV onto a sidewalk in Anaheim.
A seven-year-old girl died and seven other people were wounded – including two young children – when shots were fired while they were standing outside at a family gathering in Chicago Saturday night, police said.
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday lit into New York prosecutors and the criminal hush money case they brought against him during his last rally before what he called a “communist show trial” begins Monday. "I will be forced to sit fully gagged. I'm not allowed to talk. They want to take away my constitutional right to talk," said Trump, who has been barred from publicly discussing potential witnesses and jurors but not the judge or prosecutors. “I’m proud to do
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesIn April 2023, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced that his office had charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The case is historic. It is the first ever prosecution of an American president (current or former), and one of the most important trials of alleged election wrongdoing in American history. My book, Trying Trump: A Guide to His First Election Interference Criminal
Former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said the U.S. must “gird for when” his ex-boss loses in November. “I think the country has to gird for when he loses in November — and he’s gonna lose in November,” Scaramucci told anchor Abby Phillip during a “CNN NewsNight” appearance Friday a clip highlighted by…
The California Democrat mocked the House speaker and former president for pushing a bill banning noncitizens from voting.
It comes ahead of jury selection beginning in the former president’s hush money case on Monday
The actions of Donald Trump and his supporters following his 2020 election loss top the U.S. Supreme Court's agenda in the next two weeks in cases involving his bid to avoid prosecution for trying to undo his defeat and an attempt by a man indicted in the Capitol attack to escape a charge that Trump also faces. The two cases assume even greater prominence as Trump campaigns to return to the White House as the Republican candidate challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 U.S. election. The justices on Tuesday hear arguments in an appeal by Joseph Fischer, who was indicted on seven charges following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot including corruptly obstructing an official proceeding - congressional certification of Biden's victory over Trump.
A citizen's group opposed to burying Canada's stockpile of spent nuclear fuel half a kilometre below a southwestern Ontario farm town is demanding a paper ballot rather than an online vote in an upcoming referendum on whether it should welcome radioactive waste. Canada's nuclear industry's quest to find a place to store the growing amount of highly radioactive detritus it produces stretches back decades. The search has narrowed to two potential host communities in Ontario: Ignace (four hours nor
President Joe Biden is catching up to former President Donald Trump’s polling lead, according to a new poll.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The long and occasionally quixotic relationship between Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham has again turned negative after the South Carolina senator criticized the former president for refusing to support a federal abortion ban. Trump repeatedly disparaged Graham on his social media site and said he regretted endorsing the senator during his last reelection campaign. Graham, a staunch abortion opponent who has pushed for a national ban, did not back down from his criticism, s
"And in hindsight, it turns out, it’s really hard to do bold, disruptive innovation, to develop a boldly disruptive shoe on Zoom."
(Bloomberg) -- The world is facing a growing shortage of its most versatile edible oil. The solution may lie with emerging producers half a world away from Southeast Asia’s vast palm oil plantations.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Error Israel Can Gain FromIsrael Grapples With New Phase in Its Multi-Front War With IranApple’s iPhone Shipments Drop 10% as Android Rivals Rise
This is a crucial time to get things in order.
Pharmacists say more than 320 medications are affected, including treatment for chemotherapy. One patient described calling dozens of pharmacies only to come up short.
Tim Murtaugh, the former 2020 Trump campaign communications director, argued that former President Trump’s ongoing legal battles are political “from beginning to end” and likely stem from him running for president again. “Talking about the trial, or jury selection is about to start on Monday, I mean, I think if you take this and then…
Swing-state Democrat defeated a Trump-backed Republican challenger in her 2022 re-election fight
In the more than 370 days between his first indictment and his first criminal trial, Donald Trump unleashed rhetorical warfare as predictable as it was extreme.
Republicans Mike Pence and Mitt Romney both spoke recently about the conservative ideals that animate their politics − and which Donald Trump has violated. Do voters care?
Theoretically, a higher minimum wage is a good thing that could ease the cost of living for more Americans. However, the practical application of raising the minimum wage is causing job loss and...