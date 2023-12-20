Orange tabby cat named Taters steals the show in first video sent by laser from deep space
An orange tabby cat named Taters stars in the first video sent by laser from deep space, stealing the show as he chases a red laser light.
An orange tabby cat named Taters stars in the first video sent by laser from deep space, stealing the show as he chases a red laser light.
A 13-year archeological excavation has shown that what was once believed a backwater town for the Roman Empire lasted far longer than originally believed.
The James Webb Space Telescope has a treat to celebrate the upcoming second anniversary of its launch. NASA and the ESA, which operate the craft alongside the CSA, shared a dazzling new image of the icy planet Uranus.
It should be considered endangered, French researchers said.
Scientists found the creatures near Pakistan, India, Kuwait and Iran.
Warming ocean temperatures caused by climate change will provide favourable conditions for Atlantic halibut, according to a new study, although what happens to their prey is uncertain.A paper published in the journal FACETS links an exponential increase in Atlantic Canadian landings over the past decade to warming ocean temperatures and predicts that trend is likely to continue under low- and high-warming scenarios in coming decades."Under both of those scenarios, we see similar trends. Even in
The “speckled” ocean animal had “over a hundred” eggs, researchers said.
Brain implants have terrible battery lives. For a science fair project, a high school student created an algorithm that makes them last for decades.
It lives about 1,000 feet below the surface, researchers said.
The new tourist attraction is located in the northern province of Chiang Rai.
Squashed and Desiccated Astronauts on board the International Space Station have made a startling discovery: the husks of two old and dried-out tomatoes. While the finding may sound more like the undesirable outcome of a deep kitchen cleaning, the two rogue tomatoes were the subject of a fierce debate among crew members, with NASA astronaut […]
Apes can recognise photographs of their friends 26 years after last seeing them, making them the animals with the longest social memory outside of humans, scientists have found.
SaxaVord Spaceport on the island of Unst has been given approval from the Civil Aviation Authority.
(Bloomberg) -- For coffee lovers, the brew of the future is shaping up to be bitter and pricey, as climate change parches the world’s key growing regions.Most Read from BloombergApple Races to Tweak Software Ahead of Looming US Watch BanApple to Halt US Sales of Smartwatches After Patent LossGulf Splits Hinder US Efforts to End Houthi Ship AttacksWhat If Putin Wins? US Allies Fear Defeat as Ukraine Aid StallsUS Announces New Task Force to Counter Houthi Red Sea ThreatIncreasingly erratic weather
For centuries, ancient cultures celebrated the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, as the "day the sun came back." Here are five enlightening facts about the winter solstice.
Edmond Halley didn't just write about comets. His manuscripts on lunar and solar eclipses sold at a Christie's auction for about $255,000.
NASA’s laser communications experiment just beamed back a video from space for the first time, and it features a cat named Taters chasing a laser pointer.
Taters the orange tabby stars in the 15-second movie beamed to Earth using laser transceiver in a test for future human travel.
A review of 20 million scientific papers finds that the more we work remotely, the less likely we are to come up with true innovations.
The ultra HD footage of Taters the cat was sent as the agency tries to improve space communications.
Jeff Bezos’ space company successfully launched a rocket carrying experiments on Tuesday, its first flight since engine trouble caused a crash more than a year ago. (Dec. 19)