Orange weather alerts issued as cold snap continues

A yellow ice warning is in place for four counties in Northern Ireland until 10:00 GMT [Getty Images]

Orange weather alerts have been issued in the Republic of Ireland as the cold snap continues.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow ice warning is in place for counties Antrim, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone until 10:00 GMT.

Katesbridge in County Down recorded the coldest temperature on the island of Ireland at -6C (21.2F) on Friday.

The Met Office said icy surfaces could lead to difficult travel conditions and slips and falls could lead to injuries.

There is also a significant risk of snow falling in parts of Northern Ireland overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, but it is not yet clear how far north into Northern Ireland that weather system will get.

Warnings may be issued for more snow and ice over the weekend [Pacemaker]

The Met Office has said "a more targeted weather warning" could be issued in Northern Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is still a lot to play for and if we do end up with a snow Sunday there should still be time to get the main road network treated for Monday morning," it said.

Naimh McElroy, from NI Water, said people should take "extra care" around waterways during the cold snap.

Reservoirs and loughs can "look frozen but if they freeze over it's impossible to tell how thick the ice is," she said.

She warned that "ice can be thin in places" and "there is a very real risk of someone drowning."

"Dog owners also need to remember to keep four legged friends on a lead if they are being walked near reservoirs and other bodies of open water," she added.

In England and Wales, severe amber warnings for snow and ice are in place throughout the weekend with the Met Office warning that up to 30-40cm of snow could be possible in parts of Northern England.

Republic of Ireland warnings

Irish weather service Met Éireann has issued a number of alerts for snow and ice over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

A status orange warning for snow and ice is in place in eight counties: Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, from 17:00 local time on Saturday until 17:00 on Sunday, with a orange rain and snow alert effecting counties Cork and Kerry.

Met Éireann has warned of very difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility, and disruption to public transport.

The rest of the counties will be under a status yellow weather alert for snow and ice from 17:00 on Saturday for 24 hours.

Please keep up to date with https://t.co/e0QpncNS7O and the Met Éireann app for all active snow/ice warning for your area.



Validity times will differ.



All active warnings ➡️ https://t.co/GYji548dA1… pic.twitter.com/UTfLQV8ArZ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 3, 2025

A further four-day weather advisory has been issued by the service for the country, beginning on Sunday 5 January at 17:00 and will expire on Thursday 9 January at 23:00.

How to drive safely on ice

The Met Office has said it is safer not to drive in icy conditions, but recommends a number of precautions that drivers should take it if is necessary:

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking well ahead for potential hazards and keep your speed down

Accelerating, braking, steering and changing gear as smoothly as possible to reduce the risk of a skid

Using a higher gear may be more appropriate to help grip on packed ice

Using a higher gear helps manage engine power making it easier to find traction

The service also urged cyclists to stick to main roads, which are more likely to have been treated, and for all road users to leave more time to complete their journey.

As the cold weather continues, NI Water has reminded the public to be aware of the risk of frozen pipes, as they pose a risk to properties and possessions.

Advice includes wrapping your pipes and water tanks up, fixing dripping taps, knowing how to turn off your property's stop tap, checking your central heating boiler has been serviced and leaving the heating on low if you are going away.