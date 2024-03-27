Orangutan Celebrates 45th Birthday with Hollywood-Themed Enrichment

An orangutan at Phoenix Zoo celebrated her birthday with Hollywood-themed enrichment, footage released by the zoo on March 27 showed.

Bess the orangutan marked her 45th birthday “in style” with “Hollywood-themed behavioural enrichment,” the zoo said.

Bess also received “birthday bags filled with her regular diet” and “a delicious ice treat.”

Bess can be seen playing with a box made to look like a movie camera, and eating a treat which looks like an Academy Award. Credit: Phoenix Zoo via Storyful