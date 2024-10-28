Orbán on way to Georgia after hailing ruling party for ‘overwhelming victory’

Orbán ‘does not represent the European Union’ on his visit, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Monday.

Orbán ‘does not represent the European Union’ on his visit, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Monday. Photograph: Balint Szentgallay/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

Viktor Orbán is heading to Georgia after congratulating the ruling Georgian Dream party for its “overwhelming victory” in parliamentary elections despite widespread concerns about intimidation and coercion of voters.

Hungary’s prime minister will lead a delegation of his senior ministers to meet Georgia’s prime minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, in a two-day visit that is likely to anger fellow EU leaders at a time when Hungary holds the rotating EU presidency.

Orbán “does not represent the European Union” on his visit, the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell told Spanish public radio on Monday. “The union’s rotating president has no authority in foreign policy,” he added.

In a statement released on Sunday, co-signed with the European Commission, Borrell flagged concerns about reported pressure and intimidation of voters during Saturday’s elections. “We call on the Central Election Commission of Georgia and other relevant authorities to fulfil their duty to swiftly, transparently and independently investigate and adjudicate electoral irregularities and allegations thereof.”

The Hungarian leader arrives in Tbilisi as the opposition calls for protests over election results that dealt a blow to Georgia’s EU membership hopes. Georgia’s pro-EU president, Salome Zourabichvili, has said she does not recognise the results and that her country had fallen victim to a “Russian special operation”.

The Hungarian prime minister issued his congratulations to Kobakhidze and the Georgian Dream party for “their overwhelming victory” on Saturday, before the election results had even been published.

A team from the European parliament sent to observe the elections said it found one case of ballot box stuffing, as well as “physical assault on observers attempting to report on violations, observer and media removal from polling stations, tearing up of observer complaints, intimidation of voters inside and outside of polling stations, presence of multiple party-affiliated observers posing as citizen observers”.

The Spanish centre-right MEP Antonio López-Istúriz White, who led the delegation, also said there had been efforts “to undermine and manipulate the vote”, such as pressure on state employees to take part in campaign events and vote, as well as misuse of state resources to benefit the ruling party. “We express deep concern about the democratic backsliding in Georgia,” he said.

The Dutch MEP Thijs Reuten, who was not part of the delegation, called on the EU’s 26 other member states and the commission to push back against the Hungarian leader. “Orbán legitimising these elections undermines the EU itself,” he wrote on X.

The former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt tweeted: “As Georgia is channelled towards Moscow with Kremlin interference, Viktor Orbán flies to Tbilisi to endorse a corrupted election. An EU leader now openly working for Moscow & Europe’s democrats sit idle! First step..finally remove Orbán’s EU voting rights.”

The European parliament launched a sanctions procedure against Orbán’s government in 2018 that could ultimately strip Hungary of EU voting rights, but the process has languished.

Orbán’s spokesperson said he had been invited by Kobakhidze and would be accompanied by Hungary’s foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, economy minister, Márton Nagy, and finance minister, Mihály Varga.

It echoes a furore over the Hungarian leader’s freelance diplomacy in the summer, when he visited Kyiv, Moscow, Beijing and Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on a so-called peace mission.

It also sets the stage for a rocky EU summit next week, when leaders will gather in Budapest, formally to discuss the bloc’s single market. Charles Michel, the European Council president, announced on Sunday that Georgia would be added to the agenda. “Alleged irregularities must be seriously clarified and addressed,” he wrote on X. “We reiterate the EU’s call to the Georgian leadership to demonstrate its firm commitment to the country’s EU path.”