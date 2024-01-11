Orca breaches right behind boat

Reuters

Benchmark Bund yields edged lower on Thursday after hitting a fresh one-month high following hawkish comments from central bank officials on both sides of the Atlantic, in cautious markets ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the session. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said late on Wednesday that it's too soon to call for rate cuts as the central bank still has some distance to get inflation back to its 2% target. Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel said the ECB would keep key policy rates at restrictive levels until it's confident that inflation will sustainably return to its 2% target.