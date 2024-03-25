Orcas Check Out Paddleboarder

A pair of orcas wowed a paddleboarder with a close encounter as he was paddling off the coast of Castor Bay, New Zealand, on Friday, March 22.

“An orca came up from behind and was incredibly friendly, rolling upside-down underneath me,” Justin Huege de Serville told Storyful, adding that he was then approached by a second orca, which he described as “very inquisitive.”

The footage he captured shows the friendly duo emerging out of the blue and encircling his board. Credit: Justin Huege de Serville via Storyful