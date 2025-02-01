Two Los Angeles-area boaters on Saturday spotted a juvenile gray whale that had recently been killed by orcas and was missing most of its head.

Alisa Schulman-Janiger, director of the ACS-LA Gray Whale Census and Behavior Project, told FTW Outdoors that Jean Huber and Christy Varni discovered the floating carcass at mid-morning less than a mile off Marina del Rey.

Huber and Varni, project volunteers, said the orcas, or killer whales, were not present. But killer whale teeth marks, or rake marks, were evident on much of the 25-foot carcass.

Schulman-Janiger, also lead research biologist for the California Killer Whale Project, said the orcas are likely the same orcas spotted farther south, off Orange County, on Thursday.

Gray whale carcass missing much of its head. Photo: Jean Huber

They were photo-identified after Thursday’s sighting as Bigg's killer whale CA56 and her three kids, along with a closely associated female, CA133.

“I can’t say for sure that this was them, but they were confirmed to have killed at least one common dolphin on Thursday,” Schulman-Janiger said.

Bigg’s killer whales prey predominantly on other marine mammals, including gray whales. But virtually all previous whale predations have involved much smaller gray whale calves.

The CA56/CA133 pod has only been documented seven times as of Thursday, with most sightings logged off Monterey in Central California.

Until Thursday, the farthest south these orcas had been documented was off Santa Barbara last Dec. 23.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Orcas kill juvenile gray whale in rare predation event off L.A.