Orchard Lake Fine Art Show

Latest Stories
- Yahoo News Canada
Fans slam Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning over 'horrendous' Olympics commentary during opening ceremony
Kelly Clarkson's Olympic debut did not go particularly well, at least in the eyes of some.
- The Daily Beast
J.D. Vance Calls Jennifer Aniston ‘Disgusting’ for ‘Cat Ladies’ Clap Back
J.D. Vance has lashed out at actress Jennifer Aniston, accusing her of a “disgusting” attack for commenting on his description of childless women as “cat ladies.”Donald Trump’s running mate used an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show on Saturday to offer a defense of the resurfaced 2021 comments from an interview with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.
- Hello!
Amanda Holden sizzles in tiny string bikini - and Elizabeth Hurley approves
BGT's Amanda Holden is no stranger to a daring bikini and Elizabeth Hurley was very impressed after her latest summer sartorial display. See photos.
- Elle
Ryan Reynolds Confirms the Sex of His 4th Child With Wife Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds confirmed the sex of his fourth child Olin with Blake Lively in a conversation with Walking 4 Hope founder John Bell
- Hello!
Elizabeth Hurley, 59, is unbelievable in lavish dress with plunging neckline
Elizabeth Hurley is making the most of her time in Monaco and the Royals star looked sensational as she prepared to head to a Duran Duran concert
- People
Meghan Markle Spends Time in the Hamptons with Friends Bobbi Brown and Misha Nonoo During Business Summit
The Duchess of Sussex was photographed with the two women at the G9 Ventures Summer Summit on Friday, July 26
- People
Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, Bandmates Mark His 81st Birthday with Touching Tributes: 'We Love You'
Melanie Hamrick, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and more toasted the rock icon with Instagram tributes on Friday, July 26
- Country Living
Kelly Clarkson Admits She Might Be "In Trouble" After Her Visit to Paris
She thinks her business manager might have something to say about a trip to Louis Vuitton.
- Good Housekeeping
Céline Dion Fans Won't Believe How Much She’s Getting Paid by the Olympics
Céline Dion and Lady Gaga are performing a duet at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Here's how much they are reportedly being paid for one song.
- People
Justin Bieber Cuddles Up to Pregnant Wife Hailey's Bare Baby Bump as He Shares Sweet New Couple Photos
The singer and expectant father shared the cute snaps on Instagram on July 26
- People
Prince William and King Charles Clashed Over Use of Helicopter for Kate Middleton and Their Children, New Book Claims
The alleged disagreement between the royals is detailed in a new biography about the Princess of Wales
- People
Sandra Bullock Is 'Doing Okay' as She Turns 60 a Year After Partner's Death: 'She Is Grateful for All the Love' (Source)
Bullock’s longtime partner, photographer Bryan Randall, died in 2023 after a three-year battle with ALS
- People
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Have a Stylish Mother-Daughter Olympics Outing
The fashion icon and her model daughter enjoyed the opening ceremony in Paris together on Friday, July 26
- People
Billy Joel's Daughters Steal the Show as He Ends Record-Breaking Madison Square Garden Residency with 150th Concert
"It's been a dream come true," said the Piano Man at the historic performance, which included appearances by Axl Rose and Jimmy Fallon
- People
Jennifer Garner Makes a Stinging Ben Affleck Joke in “Deadpool & Wolverine”
Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck previously played Marvel heroes Elektra and Daredevil together on the big screen
- Yahoo Canada Style
From the Paris Olympics to a 'Deadpool & Wolverine' afterparty: Vote on the best and worst-dressed celebrity this week
Bold-coloured outfits and dark black gowns were favourite styles for numerous A-list stars over the past several days.
- Hello!
Cressida Bonas' 'dusty' midi wedding dress was so unconventional
The Duke of Sussex's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas married Harry Wentworth-Stanley in an "imperfect" lockdown wedding in 2020. On their anniversary, look back at her unconventional high-street wedding dress...
- People
Taylor Swift Is Amazed by Massive Crowds Tailgating at Munich Eras Tour Show: 'I Feel So Incredibly Welcomed'
Fans pitched tents outside the Olympiastadion concert venue to try and catch a glimpse of Swift's show — and got a special shout-out from the singer
- Hello!
Joan Collins, 91, is ageless in printed midi dress and heels
Joan Collins stunned fans as she showed off her legs in a printed midi dress and heels for new photos – and the 91-year-old looked as glamorous as ever.
- Hello!
Princess Charlene is a vision in bridal jumpsuit and £26k designer handbag
Princess Charlene of Monaco wowed in a fitted Louis Vuitton jumpsuit and a £26k designer handbag for the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony with her husband Prince Albert II.