Orchestra conductor mourns childhood home's destruction in Israel's southern Lebanon offensive

Lujain Jo
·3 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Lubnan Baalbaki, the conductor of the Lebanese Philharmonic Orchestra, watched on his phone screen as an aerial camera pointed to a village in southern Lebanon. In seconds, multiple houses erupted into rubble, smoke filling the air. The camera panned right, revealing widespread devastation.

He zoomed in to confirm his fears: His family’s house in the border village of Odaisseh, where his parents are buried, was now in ruins.

“To see your house getting bombed and in a split second turned into ash, I don’t think there is description for it,” Baalbaki said.

The destruction of his childhood home in October came during Israel's offensive in Lebanon. The aim, Israel says, is to debilitate the Hezbollah militant group, push it away from the border and end more than a year of Hezbollah fire into northern Israel.

The Israeli military has released videos of controlled detonations in areas along the border, saying it is targeting Hezbollah facilities and weapons.

But the bombardment has also wiped out entire residential neighborhoods or even villages. The World Bank in a recent report said over 99,000 housing units have been “fully or partially damaged” by the war in Lebanon.

Baalbaki’s family home in Odaisseh, designed by his late father, renowned Lebanese painter Abdel Hamid Baalbaki, held more than just personal memories. It held a collection of Abdel Hamid’s paintings, his art workshop and over 1,500 books. All were destroyed along with the house.

What cut even deeper, Baalbaki said, was the loss of the letters his parents exchanged during his father’s art studies in France. Only a few remain as digital photos.

“The language of passion and love they shared was filled with poetry,” Baalbaki said.

In a book of poems and photographs his father created for his wife following her sudden death in a car accident, the first page reads, “Dedication to Adeeba, the partner of my most precious days, the love bird that left its nest too soon.”

Abdel Hamid painstakingly designed his wife’s tombstone. Later, he was laid to rest beside her in the garden next to the house. For their son, watching his childhood home go up in smoke brought back the pain of losing them.

It was a moment he had feared for months.

Hezbollah began firing missiles into Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza. Israel responded with airstrikes and shelling. For nearly a year, the conflict remained limited.

After the war dramatically escalated on Sept. 23 with intense Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs, Baalbaki and his siblings frequently checked satellite images for updates on their village.

On Oct. 26, explosions in and around Odaisseh triggered an earthquake alert in northern Israel. That day, videos circulated online, one of which showed their home being obliterated.

Until a few days before that, the satellite images showed their house still standing.

Now, Baalbaki said, he is resolved to honor his father’s dream.

“The mourning phase started to turn to determination to rebuild this project,” he said.

When the war is over, he plans to rebuild the house as an art museum and cultural center.

Lujain Jo, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • 2 convicted in human smuggling case after Indian family froze to death on US-Canada border

    A jury convicted two men on Friday of charges related to human smuggling for their roles in an international operation that led to the deaths of a family of Indian migrants who froze while trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border during a 2022 blizzard. Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, 29, an Indian national who prosecutors say went by the alias “Dirty Harry,” and Steve Shand, 50, an American from Florida, were part of a sophisticated illegal operation that has brought increasing numbers of Indians into the U.S., prosecutors said.

  • "Save Yourself The Money": 22 Industry Secrets That The General Public Probably Doesn't Know About (But Totally Should)

    "All milk is the same, regardless of the brand. It comes out of the same tank — we just change the labels."

  • 3 arrested as Montreal anti-NATO demonstration turns violent

    Montreal police say at least three people were arrested after protests turned violent Friday evening, with demonstrators throwing objects at police, lighting two vehicles on fire and breaking windows.The protest was meant to denounce the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as the city hosts the 70th annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly from Nov. 22 to 25.The demonstration began in Émilie-Gamelin Place in the Ville-Marie borough at around 4:30 p.m., according to Montreal polic

  • North Korea appears to be sending its powerful howitzers to the Ukraine war, where artillery has been king

    North Korea has transferred 170 mm self-propelled howitzers and 240 mm multiple rocket launch systems to Russia, reports say.

  • House members call for classified briefing on Turkey’s ties to Hamas

    More than three dozen Democratic and Republican lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to offer a classified briefing on Turkey’s support for Hamas, raising concerns that the U.S.-designated terrorist group may relocate its headquarters to the NATO-allied country. Lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Director of National Intelligence Avril…

  • Exclusive-Lebanon seeks faster Israeli pull-out, right to self-defence in truce, official says

    Lebanon is seeking changes to a U.S. ceasefire proposal to ensure a speedier withdrawal of Israeli troops from south Lebanon and to give both parties the right to self-defence, a senior Lebanese official said on Thursday. Lebanese officials requested the changes during meetings in Beirut this week with U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein, who is working to strike a deal in the waning months of the Biden administration to end the war between Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel.

  • At Gaza funeral, lost dreams and condemnation of U.S. and Arab states

    As Areej al-Qadi tearfully kissed the bodies of her three young children killed by an Israeli air strike in Gaza, another mourner lashed out at the United States and Arab leaders for not ending the war. Gazans attending one funeral after another after more than a year of devastating conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas feel abandoned and angry that their pleas for help have gone largely unanswered. Qadi said her son Abdul Aziz, 7, killed along with his brother Hamza, 5 and sister Laila, 3, while they played outside in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, had wanted to be an astronaut.

  • Many in Gaza are eating just once a day, as hunger spreads amid aid issues

    DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Yasmin Eid coughs and covers her face, cooking a small pot of lentils over a fire fed with twigs and scrap paper in the tent she shares with her husband and four young daughters in the Gaza Strip.

  • Could Lebanon's army keep peace in the south after any truce?

    STORY: Intensifying efforts for a truce in Lebanon have shone a spotlight on its army, which would be expected to keep the south - the borderlands with Israel - free of Hezbollah weapons.But it is neither willing nor able to take on the Iran-backed group, seven sources told Reuters.And any confrontation with it could trigger internal strife.Even though Israeli forces have killed at least 36 soldiers in strikes like this one that hit an army post in the south, the Lebanese army has stayed on the sidelines of the past year's conflict.So what are the challenges any deployment would face? :: Hezbollah's superior strengthThere's a much stronger force in Lebanon than its army - and that's Hezbollah.The armed Shi'ite group would have to give the nod to any deployment, given its huge arsenal and sway over the Lebanese state.The United States is keen to see the army confront Hezbollah more directly, sources say.But as well as the imbalance in strength, a large proportion of army soldiers are Shi'ite Muslim, like Hezbollah. Scenes of troops trying to seize Hezbollah weapons could lead to civil war, one diplomat said, suggesting that instead, the army could work alongside U.N. peacekeepers patroling the south.The Lebanese army has long avoided fighting either Hezbollah - standing aside when the group and its allies took over Beirut in 2008 - or Israel, even when it has struck the army directly. :: A cash-strapped army:: 2021Lebanon's military is so under-funded it started offering helicopter tours to raise cash when the country's financial crisis slashed the salaries it could pay.It is reliant on foreign funding, especially hundreds of millions of dollars from Washington.Some international aid to the army has been held up, pending a ceasefire.And diplomatic sources said U.S. officials have sought to withhold funds to pressure the Lebanese government to make concessions.ROBERT WOOD, DEPUTY U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE U.N.: "The solution to this crisis is not a weaker&nbsp;Lebanon. It's a strong and truly sovereign&nbsp;Lebanon, protected by a legitimate security force."A U.S. official disputed that military aid was being used as leverage and the White House declined to comment.:: A fragile unity:: November 22, 1959Founded in 1945, the Lebanese army is split between Sunni Muslims, Shi'ites and Christians and it's a long-standing symbol of national unity ...:: 1976... though sectarian pressures split it during the civil war in the 1970s.The army's priority is staying intact now...... as the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel shakes the country, displacing hundreds of thousands of Shi'ites, and internal tensions once again rise.

  • At least seven Russian mercenaries killed in Mali attack

    At least seven mercenaries from Russia's Wagner private military contractor group were killed in an attack in central Mali that was claimed by an affiliate of al Qaeda in North Africa, Site Intelligence group said Friday. Wagner previously suffered heavy losses in a July battle with predominantly Tuareg rebels and Islamists near Mali's border with Algeria which exposed the dangers faced by mercenaries working for military juntas in West Africa's Sahel region.

  • Pakistani city mourns 42 Shiite Muslims who were ambushed and killed in a gun attack

    PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Protesters in Pakistan's restive northwest chanted anti-government slogans and tensions flared Friday after funeral prayers were held for 42 Shiite Muslims who were ambushed and killed by gunmen a day earlier in one of the region's deadliest such assaults in recent years.

  • US vetoes UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire over hostage release condition

    The resolution that was put to a vote demanded "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire to be respected by all parties."View on euronews

  • One meal a day: UN warns of 'severe hunger' in Gaza

    Israel denies placing restrictions on aid entering Gaza and instead blames UN agencies for failing to retrieve it, while its own figures show a significant drop in the number of daily truck deliveries.View on euronews

  • On the ground with Quebec students striking over war in Gaza, and some who oppose them

    As students took to the streets, some Jewish groups in the province are criticizing a decision by one school to close its doors during a strike opposing Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza.

  • Israelis unite behind their prime minister as Netanyahu faces an international arrest warrant

    A decision by the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials was met with anger and annoyance at Jerusalem’s bustling Mahane Yehuda Market. But the most palpable sentiment was one of unity.

  • Prominent figure from Canada's trucker protests against COVID-19 restrictions found guilty

    One of the most prominent figures from Canada's trucker protests against COVID-19 restrictions in 2022 has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order. A judge ruled Friday that Pat King was guilty on one count each of mischief, counseling others to commit mischief and counseling others to obstruct police. Hundreds, sometimes thousands, of protesters clogged the streets of the capital, Ottawa, and besieged Parliament Hill for three weeks in early 2022, demonstrating against vaccine mandates for truckers and other precautions and condemning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government.

  • UN expert: Myanmar's desperate military ramps up attacks including beheadings, rapes and torture

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Myanmar’s desperate military junta is ramping up attacks on villages that have fallen to opposition groups, carrying out beheadings, gang rapes and torture, with women, children and the elderly among the victims, the U.N. independent human rights investigator for Myanmar said in a new report.

  • Ireland would arrest Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, says Simon Harris

    The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

  • Iran activist sews lips together in political protest after fellow campaigner's suicide

    Iranian free speech activist Hossein Ronaghi has sewn his lips together in protest following the reported suicide of fellow activist Kianoosh Sanjari, according to posts on his social media account. A prominent Iranian activist has sewn his lips together and is holding daily protests in Tehran following the apparent suicide last week of a fellow campaigner, he posted on social media on Thursday.Hossein Ronaghi said he stitched his lips together in protest at the restrictions authorities placed o

  • A former staffer exposes how Russia's disinformation machine worked in Central African Republic

    When Ephrem Yalike-Ngonzo was first approached in 2019 by a Russian who suggested he help promote the activities of the Central African Republic's army and Russian forces in the country, the journalist believed that he was doing the right thing. Despite threats and intimidation, Yalike-Ngonzo fled and made it to Europe several months ago with the help of The Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa. On Thursday, he became the first person to tell the story of the Russian disinformation machine in Central African Republic from the inside.