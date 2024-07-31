Orchestra to perform at free events across city

Musicians will perform at locations across Birmingham during CBSO in the City [BBC]

Musicians from a world famous-orchestra will perform at more than 25 free events.

Kazuki Yamada, music director for the City of Birmingham Orchestra (CBSO), said it was a long-held dream of his to get out of the concert hall and share music with more people.

Musicians will turn up at venues such as New Street Station, The Bullring, Library of Birmingham, IKON Gallery, Grosvenor Road Studios, Thinktank and the Botanical Gardens.

CBSO in the City, which takes place from 26 August to 1 September, is part of the orchestra’s drive to reach new audiences and performances will range from the likes of Beethoven to Star Wars.

“For me, this week will be a series of moments that make that dream come true. Nothing would make me happier than having as many people as possible experience the CBSO,” he said.

The dates and full details of all of the events can be found on the CBSO website.

