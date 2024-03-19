Oregon Man Accused Of Rubbing Women's Feet On His Face Without Consent

An Oregon man is facing charges of sexual abuse after he allegedly grabbed the feet of two different women and rubbed them on his face.

Jimmy Liu, 55, of Aloha, was arrested Friday and charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of third-degree sex abuse and two counts of attempted harassment, according to Portland CBS affiliate KOIN.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies made the arrest after getting a complaint from a woman who allegedly had a suspicious encounter with the suspect while applying to a Craigslist he placed for a housekeeper.

The woman went to Liu’s house for a job interview but said, at some point, he allegedly grabbed her bare feet and started rubbing them on his face, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The woman reported the incident to police shortly after leaving the house. Investigators noticed a connection between her case and another woman who alleged that Liu had done a similar act during a job interview at his home last month.

Liu was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail before being arraigned on Monday, according to Portland Fox affiliate KPTV.

At the hearing, he was additionally charged with attempted sexual abuse in the third degree and attempted harassment.

Investigators have discovered that Liu has an expansive presence on social media and has shared posts seeking a housekeeper since as early as 2017. Liu has also advertised math tutoring services for children.

Authorities believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to call 503-629-0111.

