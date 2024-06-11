Oregon Man Who Crashed Down Steep Ravine Rescued After Dog Traveled Miles Back to Camp

An Oregon man who crashed his truck down a steep ravine was rescued on June 3 after one of his dogs traveled four miles back to his camp, thus alerting those there that something was wrong.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Brandon Garrett was driving north on US Forest Service Road 39 in Wallowa-Whitman National Forest on June 2 with his four dogs when he crashed.

One of the dogs traveled around four miles to where his family was camped. The lone dog “alerted the rest of the party that something was wrong,” the sheriff’s office said.

Garrett was found alive around 100 yards from his vehicle. The three remaining dogs were located alive at the crash scene. Credit: Baker County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful