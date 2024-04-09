Oregon player comes forward as $1.3 billion Powerball lottery winner, officials say

A person in Oregon has come forward as the winner of Saturday's $1.326 billion Powerball jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot was won by a single ticket in Oregon after Saturday's delayed drawing, lottery officials announced.

In a press release posted Sunday, officials said the Oregon Lottery is working with the ticket holder who came forward on Monday to claim the prize, adding that the process involves security measure and vetting that will take time before a winner can be announced.

No additional details have been provided about the person who came forward.

With a few exceptions, winning players in Oregon cannot remain anonymous. This was the largest Powerball prize ever won in the state, beating $340 million Powerball jackpot win in 2005. The Powerball was last won in Oregon in 2018, when a Salem man won $150.4 million.

The winning ticket was sold at a Plaid Pantry on Columbia Boulevard in Portland. The convenience store will receive a $100,000 bonus for welling the jackpot-winning ticket, the Oregon Lottery said.

“This is an unprecedented jackpot win for Oregon Lottery,” Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells said in a statement. “We’re taking every precaution to verify the winner before awarding the prize money, which will take time.”

Saturday's winning jackpot was the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball history and the eighth-largest jackpot ever won in the U.S.

Powerball winning numbers for April 8: Jackpot resets to $20 million after big win

What were the latest winning Powerball numbers?

After Saturday's win, the Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million. With no winners on Monday, the jackpot has grown to $31 million with a cash value of $14.5 million.

The winning numbers from Monday's drawing were 6, 21, 23, 39 and 54. The red Powerball was 23 and the Power Play was 2X.

In addition to no jackpot winners Monday, there were also no Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winners or Match 5 $1 million winners reported.

To view the full list of winners, visit the Powerball website.

Story continues

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oregon Powerball winner comes forward to claim $1.3B lottery prize