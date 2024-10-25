‘Oregon Trail’ Action-Comedy Movie in the Works at Apple

Apple Original Films is set to develop “Oregon Trail,” an action/comedy feature, which is in early development, that will be produced by EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, via their Ampersand production banner, and directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Based on the popular video game franchise, which is owned by HarperCollins, the script will be written by The Lucas Bros. and Max Reisman.

Caroline Fraser will produce for HarperCollins Productions (“Carmen Sandiego: The Mouse and “the Motorcycle”), and Kevin K. Vafi (“Lyle Lyle Crocodile”) will also serve as producer.

