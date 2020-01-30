Oreo Is Releasing A Red, White, And Blue Creme 'Team USA' Cookie Ahead Of The Olympics

From House Beautiful

Nary a week goes by where we don't hear about some innovative brilliance from Oreo. Whether it's chocolate marshmallow or straight-up mystery, they're never not giving us new flavors to talk about. This leads me to today's Oreo news du jour: It very well seems like we may be looking at the debut of a "Team USA" cookie ahead of this year's summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Per the Instagram account @JunkFoodLeaks_, "Olympics-themed Oreo sporting" cookies are on their way. The cookies—which will be stuffed with red, white, and blue creme, because of course they will—are going to taste just about the same as a regular Oreo, but they'll be oh so patriotic when you crack them open!

The account goes on to describe the amount of creme we're talking about here. After all, these Oreos will *technically* be triple-stuffed: "The Olympic Oreos are standard, and have as much creme/calories as a mega stuf Oreo, so nothing too groundbreaking." Another element of note, though? "Your tongue might change colors with this one."

Delish reached out to Oreo to confirm the forthcoming existence of these cookies and Oreo responded almost immediately: "Yes, we can confirm that Team USA OREO cookies will be available this summer," a rep said, "but that’s not all! As a proud sponsor of Team USA, OREO will have even more for fans to enjoy ahead of the 2020 Games, stay tuned!"

There you have it, folks: Cookies with fifty stars stamped into the creme will soon be on shelves wherever Oreos are sold...probably.

