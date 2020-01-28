Oreo Is Reportedly Releasing an Olympics-Themed Cookie With Red, White, and Blue Creme

From Best Products

The 2020 Olympic Summer Games are taking place in Tokyo, and while we wish we could hop on a plane and be there ourselves, we’ll be anxiously watching from our homes. Nabisco is going to make the experience a little more patriotic (and tasty!) with a new Oreo cookie that is apparently hitting shelves.

Instagram account @junkfoodleaks_ revealed a picture of the Olympics-themed Oreos on Jan. 24. They consist of chocolate cookies with red, white, and blue creme. That’s right, there are three layers of creme in a single cookie. Talk about being festive! The cookies have multiple designs, including an American flag and the Olympic five interlaced rings, and “Team USA.”

While the cookies feature multiple colors, they are the regular Oreo creme flavor. According to @junkfoodleaks_, the Olympic Oreos have as much creme and calories as the Mega Stuf Oreos, which has a bit less creme than The Most Stuf.

In addition to the patriotic cookies, @junkfoodleaks_ posted a picture of the new Tiramisu Flavor Creme cookies that were rumored to be coming out in 2020. So, at the very least, we know that they’ve gone into production and there’s a good chance that means they’ll be coming to stores ASAP.

There’s no word on when the Olympics Oreos will be coming to stores, but we’re thinking that they will be a limited-edition offering. You can find us going through at least six packs from July 24 to Aug. 9.

