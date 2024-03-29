Organization 'baking a difference' with cakes for sick kids

Inside "Cakes by Jason," you'll find Jason Hisley hard at work making masterpieces. He works on hundreds of cakes a day and, every once in a while, he finds time to make a special cake for a kid in need. "There's something so magical about a crazy cake, and seeing the kid's reaction to something just wildly over the top, I mean, it's amazing," Hisley said. "It really feels like we are little heroes helping them out or giving them something to celebrate and enjoy."