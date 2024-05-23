Organization flags safety concerns for children ahead of summer
"After reading his entire message, I really just felt like I was going to be okay..."
“She was too young to know when a stranger asks you how you are, you’re supposed to say, ‘I’m fine,’ and move on.”
‘For once can we not interrupt a mom and let her have her darn deserved moment?’ says TikTok user
My husband had twins when we met, but we weren't sure we wanted more kids. Now, I'm 72 with no biological children, and I don't regret it.
"I started to realize the only reason I was insecure in myself was because of her comments."
"She said that she knew I wouldn’t agree but she doesn’t think this is a big deal.
A Clyde River, Nunavut, woman wants answers and an apology after her seven-year-old grandson, who has a disability, was kicked off a Canadian North flight on Monday last week. Regilee Palituq's grandson Josiah, who she says uses a wheelchair and only speaks a few words, was travelling from Iqaluit to Ottawa for a series of medical appointments.The boy was traveling with his parents, brother and sister. Palituq was not on the plane, but shared the story as it was told to her by her daughter.Palit
"As a mom, we raise them to be the men we never had. Of course we want to be with them!" Um, WHAT?
Nicole Brown Simpson's sisters exclusively tell PEOPLE in this week's issue that they had mixed emotions when O.J. Simpson died on April 10
Hailie shared that "so much love was felt" at the ceremony in an Instagram post.
Emily Ratajkowski just flouted this fundamental wedding guest fashion rule, and she looked super chic in doing so – see photos
Port Charles is losing a favored denizen. Gregory Harrison, who first joined General Hospital in 2020, has left the sudser. His last episode aired May 21. Harrison, best known to boomers for his long-running role on Trapper John, M.D., played Gregory Chase, the father of Finn (Michael Easton) and Chase (Josh Swickard). His character died …
"I always feel like people say, 'You know how long we’ve been married?' And then they do it in the press and then six months later, they’re on the rocks," the actor noted of why he avoids publicly celebrating his marriage milestones
Natalia the chimp has been carrying her dead baby since February when the newborn primate died a few days after their birth
The 28-year-old daughter of the rapper and his ex-wife Kim Scott took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she and Evan McClintock had tied the knot. She captioned a post on instagram, "Waking up a wife this week.” Her post continued, "We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us…”
After the couple broke up during a trip, she told the flight attendant she'd take the upgrade for herself
Lauren Silverman made a solo appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, and she looked fabulous in an all-white look…
The woman's younger sister is planning a wedding and wants to recreate a specific photo with their late mother by editing herself in and her sister out
TORONTO — Meredith Moon is helping fulfil one of her late father Gordon Lightfoot's wishes. When a tribute concert kicks off Thursday at Toronto's Massey Hall, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter will be among an array of Canadian musicians taking the stage to honour her legendary dad's influence on music. Performers booked for the show — dubbed Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot — include Tom Cochrane, Burton Cummings, City and Colour and folk singers Sylvia Tyson and Murray McLauchlan. "My father had
The Poosh founder, 45, shared the steamy clip on Instagram on May 20