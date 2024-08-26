Organizations raise awareness during Overdose Awareness Week
Organizations raise awareness during Overdose Awareness Week
Organizations raise awareness during Overdose Awareness Week
The gigantic balloon drop that capped off the Democratic National Convention wasn’t just to celebrate Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. As 100,000 red, white and blue balloons filled the United Center in Chicago on Thursday evening, the group of volunteer balloon artists who made the display weren’t thinking about politics - they were thinking about a person: Tommy DeLorenzo.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Wash
Reality Check is a Herald series holding those in power to account and shining a light on their decisions. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email our journalists at tips@miamiherald.com.
A California woman whose mail was recently stolen used technology as bait to track down the thieves, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
The Royal Navy said it is the sixth drug bust made by HMS Trent in 2024, and it has seized close to seven tons of drugs worth £551.5 million .
Sergio Pino was being investigated at the time of his death by suicide, say authorities
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been left with serious injuries after a home invasion robbery in the Town of Renfrew Saturday evening. OPP officers were called to a home on Bonnechere Street shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Aug 24, according to a Sunday news release. Multiple people broke into a home and assaulted the resident who was later transported to hospital and is recovering, according to OPP. The individuals fled with money in the victim's car. The vehicle was set on fire and late
A trove of essays long forgotten in the archives of the Hoover Institution give insight into what attracted everyday women to extremist ideology.
The National Park Service said that Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, Arizona, was "swept into" a creek on Thursday, Aug. 22
Two Saskatchewan men are facing a total of at least 100 charges in connection with a string of incidents involving the theft of ATMs and vehicles in 2023, RCMP say.One of the thefts dates back to the morning of Nov. 18, when a Saskatoon RCMP officer responding to an alarm report at a business found a severely damaged door and a heavy-duty chain, according to a Friday news release.Police determined that the thieves broke into the building, attached the chain to an automated teller machine inside,
Two boys have been charged in the May drowning death of 8-year-old Noah Bush in Jesup, Georgia.WSBTV reports, citing lawyers, that an unnamed 11-year-old admitted to taking Bush down to a “borrow pit” full of water and held his head under the water while he drowned. The boy was charged and sentenced to two years in a detention facility.“This 11-year-old admitted under oath he, in fact, led Noah Bush down to the clay pits, pushed him into the water and ultimately held his head under the water unt
"George got a swanky new convertible for his 14th birthday. He crashed into a tree the next day."
Lake Forest resident Christopher John Badsey was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison and also ordered to pay $1.94 million in restitution.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities towed away a fleet of luxury vehicles Saturday from the home of the divisive social media personality Andrew Tate, days after he was placed under house arrest following new human trafficking allegations.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Easter Leafa was sitting under a blanket on her balcony with a knife when Anchorage police arrived, responding to a call for help from her family. Instead of showing her hands as told, they said, the 16-year-old girl stood and approached them with the blade.
Ahead of Taylor Swift’s July 14, 2023, concert in Denver, Aditi Desai, chief marketing officer at the Food Bank of the Rockies, got an unusual call. The billionaire pop star wanted to donate tens of thousands of meals to the nonprofit — a philanthropic effort she had repeated, much like her favorite songs, as she traverses the country on her 52-city Eras Tour.
Ibrahim Salem, 34, said he felt a deep sense of dread when a soldier ordered him to undress during his captivity in Israel’s notorious Sde Teiman prison.“That’s when I knew I was beginning my journey to hell,” he said.
The family stepped out for This Is About Humanity's 6th Anniversary Soirée at Winkler's home in Los Angeles on Aug. 24
Leonardo DiCaprio has been seen with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti after meeting at Cannes Film Festival in May and going yachting with her.
A Georgia sheriff's investigator who was shot and seriously injured during a confrontation with a child sex abuse suspect this week has died from his injuries, local officials have announced.
Leah Williams is one of thousands of workers for whom a change to tipping rules will "help a lot".