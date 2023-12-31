Organizations reacting to Gov. DeWine's veto of transgender bill
Organizations reacting to Gov. DeWine's veto of transgender bill
Organizations reacting to Gov. DeWine's veto of transgender bill
It is the custom of this column at the turn of each year to make negative predictions. That is, to put forward things that may have been expected to happen but will not. At the end of what has been one of the most depressing twelve month periods that most of us can recall, this lot of anti-predictions is deliberately skewed in the direction of hope and optimism while still, I sincerely believe, remaining credible.
A Florida woman trying to sell her house returned home one day to discover that her driveway was gone. The disappearing act was preceded by unsolicited visits from contractors and a series of text messages from a mysterious stranger. CNN affiliate WFTV has more on the curious case.
"It would be great to know who the real allies are," the "Friends" star wrote of organizations and advocates he says refuse to believe victims The post David Schwimmer Calls Out Advocacy Groups That Don’t Believe Hamas Sexual Assault Survivors: ‘Where Is Their Outrage?’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Former President Trump went after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) for vetoing a proposed ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender minors on Saturday. “DeWine has fallen to the Radical Left,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “No wonder he gets loudly booed in Ohio every time I introduce him at Rallies, but I…
This week, the former hostage Mia Schem gave her first television interview. The 21-year-old French-Israeli tattoo artist described how she had been shot, groped and dragged into Gaza by her hair, where she was operated upon by a vet without anaesthetic and kept like an animal in a zoo. “I went through a holocaust,” she said.
A large proportion of Americans is willing to support leaders who would violate democratic principles.
Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle were once a high-profile political couple known as "the new Kennedys." Their paths have diverged significantly.
The GOP presidential contender said it "should make everybody concerned about her candidacy."
A spokesperson for Colorado's state courts said the claim that U.S. Marines arrested Justice Monica Marquez is false.
The full quote reads, "Courage is not the absence of fear. Courage is the ability to act effectively, in spite of fear."
BEIJING (Reuters) -A sweeping purge of Chinese generals has weakened the People's Liberation Army, exposing deep-rooted corruption that could take more time to fix and slow Chinese leader Xi Jinping's military modernization drive amid geopolitical tensions, analysts say. China's top lawmakers senior military officers from the national legislative body on Friday, state media reported, a step that typically precedes further punishment for wayward cadres. Many of these were from the Rocket Force - a key arm of the PLA overseeing tactical and nuclear missiles.
China has faced many economic problems this year, from deflation to record youth unemployment and a property crisis. But now, an even more worrisome threat is emerging: the colossal hidden debt of China's local governments.
In Mariupol, many of Ukraine's soldiers were killed, and those that survived the slaughter were often taken into brutal Russian captivity.
MONTREAL — There will be no midnight fireworks to herald the new year in Montreal's Old Port. Montréal en Fêtes, the organization that since 2013 has organized a free holiday festival near the city's waterfront, announced last month that it would no longer stage the event and its New Year's Eve party. The Old Port of Montreal Corporation, the entity that manages the area, confirms there will be no other New Year's Eve fireworks to replace the cancelled festival this year, but the local skating r
Three women who served in the Trump White House are sounding the alarm on what a second Donald Trump term could mean for the country, with one saying it could "mean the end of American democracy as we know it." Alyssa Farah Griffin, Cassidy Hutchinson and Sarah Matthews sat down with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl to discuss their roles in speaking out against Trump in an interview that will air Sunday on "This Week." It marks the first time Griffin, Hutchinson and Matthews, who each cooperated with the House Jan. 6 committee's investigation of Trump's conduct following the 2020 election, discuss their story together.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has refuted the claim, with Ramezan Sharif, a spokesperson for the group, labeling the report "baseless."
As Donald Trump stood before a crowd earlier in December, he joked about the increasingly frenzied speculation over his plans for a second term in power.
York Regional Police have recovered 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million from a parking lot in Mississauga and charged six people with multiple offences. In November members of the Auto Cargo Theft Unit became aware of a parking lot in Mississauga where multiple stolen vehicles were parked, police said in a news release Friday.Police identified suspects and discovered other locations where stolen vehicles were being taken and stored, according to the release.On Dec. 14, a search w
The NYT reported that it had found at least seven locations where women and girls appeared to have been the victims of sexual assaults or mutilations.
‘You’re basically the new John Kerry–if you remember John Kerry from 2004,’ the fourth grader said