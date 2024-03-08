Organizers hope to inspire San Diego female students at STEAM conference

CBC

The number of dead people in Ontario whose bodies were not claimed by loved ones or family members has surged in the last few years, according to provincial figures. A total of 1,183 bodies went unclaimed in 2023 compared to 983 in 2022 and 438 in 2019, the Office of the Chief Coroner says.Since 2019, there was been a 170 per cent increase in the number of unclaimed bodies. A graph shows the steady increase in unclaimed dead bodies in Ontario since 2006, including a 170 per cent increase from 20